Explaining citizens' assemblies - how they could make politics fit for the future

Attempted here only once before, a citizens’ assembly is an ancient idea gaining new attention as a way for the country to confront complex issues that unfold across longer timescales.Three waters, co-governance and infrastructure investment are all issues that could benefit by being broached by a democratic model that places informed evidence and a drawing by lots at its core.

When Dr Tatjana Buklijas​ submitted on the East West Link board of inquiry she found the process a terrible way for the public to participate in policymaking.

Adversarial and inequitable, the process benefited those with plenty of time and energy, and disadvantaged those with little spare. For Buklijas who is the Associate Director Academic at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, a think tank at The University of Auckland, the experience made her wonder – how can we do this better?

The answer came in the form of an ancient Athenian mode of deliberative decision-making. The approach promotes discourse as a way of reaching consensus on the issues of the day and in its modern, formalised arrangement, deliberative democracy plays an important role in citizens’ assemblies.

These assemblies of everyday citizens selected at random to advise on and inform policy with the help of experts, open the potential for a more engaged and considered decision-making process and one that interferes with their day-to-day lives.

In practice, these assemblies are not new.

The most well known example of a citizens’ assembly in practice was in Ireland in 2016. It sought to consider whether the country should alter its constitution to liberalise abortion law. In the end the recommendations made by the 99 participants were instrumental in putting the country’s infamous ‘eighth amendment’ to a public referendum.

It was examples like these, reflected upon in the academic literature that piqued Buklijas interest. Could it be attempted here, she wondered?

“We thought well, nothing has been done in New Zealand. Can we try it? How can we localise it to New Zealand... How do we make it compatible with the treaty? How do we honour the rights of mana whenua?”

It could, it turns out, be given a try here.

With funding from the MBIE Endeavour Smart Ideas project fund, Buklijas and her team of students and researchers spent four weekends throughout August and September 2022 facilitating a citizens’ assembly in conjunction with Watercare, the body which maintains and oversees Auckland’s vast water network.

The crux of the assembly was to establish: "What should be the next source of water for Auckland by 2040?"

The project was never intended to address water, Buklijas says. It was more so an academic exercise, exploring how to improve public engagement in the city more generally and was part of a broader programme run by Koi Tū called Complex Conversations.

“I completely accidentally had a conversation with somebody who used to be at Watercare and is no longer there, and they were just starting the work on Three Waters... They were aware of the Australian processes that were about water where they used citizens’ assemblies – particularly the Yarra Valley.”

Supplied A group of 37 Aucklanders took part in Watercare's citizen assembly to come up with ideas for Auckland's future water source.

Adjacent to the early work on Three Waters at the time, discussions about the viability of taking water from the Waikato River were ongoing, Buklijas explains.

Informed by population growth models and predictions about the effects of climate change on water supply it was decided by Watercare that work had to be done to decide how the city would cope with more sporadic rainfall and less certain water supply.

The city in all its multitudes.

Those without internet access (Bulkijas admits even she isn’t sure how they found out about the project, but is glad they did), mothers who gave birth during the experiment, Kiwi blokes, those from the city’s rural fringes, those from the urban interior, and recent immigrants to the city.

How does it all work?

Located through a database belonging to NZ Post, three percent of those contacted applied, and eventually a demographically reflective sample of 37 of the city’s residents were selected.

A mini public, a mini Auckland, had formed.

The construction of a mini public, one representative of demographics traits, but not necessarily opinions is crucial to the success of any citizens’ assembly, says Buklijas.

The selection process closely resembles that of a civic lottery, much liked that used to select members of the public for jury duty. It relies on the same principle of sortition, too. Whereby stratified sampling, or sampling such that a population’s demographics are represented, takes place to ensure the sample nest matches the population it is making decisions on behalf of.

A citizens’ assembly also mimics the level of expert advice and guidance jury members might expect to receive. Members of an assembly are well resourced with information prepared and presented by experts and can choose to supplement it with their own knowledge too. They’re also compensated for the hours spent; food and adequate space is provided.

Supplied Dr Tatjana Buklijas says her own experience submitting on the East West Link sparked the desire to research deliberative democratic processes empirically.

But unlike the laborious job of a courtroom dozen, an unanimous verdict is not necessary.

”It’s more like a decision that you can ‘live with’,” Buklijas says.

There are however, some issues that citizens’ assemblies can deal with better than others, says Dr Mathseon Russell​, a senior lecturer of philosophy at the University of Auckland who specialises in democratic innovations.

Big, endemic issues that require action despite the colour of the political party who occupies the speaker’s chair work well.

“There are a number of kinds of issues where they seem to be a sensible way to go. Issues where elected politicians have conflict of interest, potentially... Electoral reform, campaign financing and constitutional reform-type questions would be examples.

“Another kind of issue where it can make sense to use them is on topics where it is difficult for politicians to make headway or to make decisions that are appropriately sensitive to the issue. Anything that has a long time horizon like infrastructure investment or climate change mitigation – those kinds of things.”

They can also be used for issues deemed “politically sensitive”, Russell says. Matters that politicians don’t want to be seen interfering with or engaging in. Russell refers back to the Irish example, but says that in New Zealand chronic infrastructure deficit and Three Waters could be put in the same basket.

The idea of an engaged, well-informed and well remunerated citizen decision-making body sounds like a panacea of sorts, but Russell warns that the idea has blind spots.

Supplied Dr Matheson Russell says that citizens’ assemblies are sometimes not beholden to the very political problems they try to overcome.

Does it always work?

Most obviously, he says, politicians are not necessarily bound to the recommendations an assembly make.

“There is this question about whether they should be more empowered to make binding decisions.”

Politicians often see a binding remit as a threat to the legitimacy of their positions. A veto can make a politician beholden to the same kind of issues one is trying to overcome in the first place.

An illuminating case is that of an Australian attempt at an assembly on climate change.

Established while Julia Gillard was PM, its role was to determine how the Australian Federal Government should construct its emissions trading scheme. Ignoring the aspect of an assembly which seeks to inform, detractors complained that the assembly undermined the role of elected officials. Ultimately, she had to fold to the very political opponents she tried to circumvent.

Buklijas says that the deliberative project run with Watercare didn’t succumb to the same issues. Officials committed to where feasible investigating and implementing the recommendations of the project in keeping with legislative and regulatory boundaries.

At the conclusion of the assembly, the group of 37 decided to recommend that Auckland looks into water recycling. Buklijas says that after Watercare were presented with report prepared by the group, within a month an official review had been prepared and the recommendations examined.

Russell also stresses that a deliberative process like a citizens’ assembly might not even be a stand-alone process. It could complement existing democratic processes like voting.

Too many cooks

Buklijas says that by and large all were on board with the recommendations passed on to Watercare. Intuitively one might wonder if this can really be the case. An entire room of strangers agreeing on a solution to a single issue, too good to be true, surely?

When asked if she and her team put this concord down as genuine or perhaps a side effect of the novelty of taking part in a political experiment, Buklijas says she’s unsure.

“It’s still something we are thinking about ourselves.”

Future attempts

It’s something they might be able to inform with further empirical research.

In March, a set of deliberative workshops will take place across the country to determine how land transport investments ought to be funded as the country’s vehicle fleet moves towards electrification. A collaboration between Koi Tū and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport, the deliberations will take place in Hamilton, Christchurch and North and South Auckland.

Although it won’t be a true citizens’ assembly in the sense that recommendations will be made and a report prepared – it’ll be more of a sounding board – members will be representative of their communities and compensation will be provided.

Responses to recent flooding events could also benefit from a deliberative process both Russell and Buklijas agree. In the Polish port city of Gdańsk a citizens’ assembly was used to think about how to prevent future catastrophes. Since expanded, the bodies there have now been awarded a direct policymaking role.

Projects like complex conversation and the citizens’ assembly with Watercare, are not silver bullets to achieving long-term change. But more projects like them could go someway to setting New Zealand’s political course towards one better informed by evidence, demography. Ultimately, one that makes sure everyone is heeded.