Fears of a Woodstock-like festival disaster in New Zealand

Industry leaders worry the lack of care and preparation at some events could lead to severe health hazards.

As a rising number of music festivals lure thousands of young people every summer, there are concerns some are becoming a health hazard in the drive for profits.

Two music festivals caused particular alarm over summer: Soundsplash, in Raglan, when hundreds of teenagers paying $350 for a three-day pass were left to queue for shuttle buses for up to six hours in extreme heat, some suffering heatstroke without sunscreen and water, and Northern Bass, near Mangawhai, where participants also endured long queues to get in and lengthy lines for food and toilets.

A Wellington festival organiser, Tim Ward, who is putting on the 121 festival in the Wairarapa in March, thinks there should be national industry regulations so punters’ get a better deal.

In 2022, Soundsplash was called a logistical disaster by irate parents as kids threw up after waiting in the sun and pre-drinking. Festival organisers apologised then, saying stringent checking for illicit substances was responsible for the delays.

This year, Soundsplash was even worse, despite organisers promising they would sharpen their act.

Vanessa McNamara was horrified when her 17-year-old daughter queued for six hours with thousands of other teenagers to get on a bus to be taken to the site.

There were three different lines for shuttle buses to take hundreds of the festival goers from the Raglan Airfield to the festival at Wainui Reserve. Her daughter waited with four friends, one who fainted in the heat. They were all sunburnt and one suffered sunstroke.

“It felt like being in a massive moshpit,’’ her daughter who did not wish to be named said. “By the end of it all, we wanted to go home.’’

Soundsplash festival goers wrap up after a long weekend in the sun in Raglan. There were long delays with shuttles when they arrived and these festival goers are pictured getting on the bus at the end of the festival.

The Soundsplash organisers – Mitch Howe and Brian Ruawai – would not answer questions or calls when approached by the Sunday Star-Times. A spokesman told media at the time of the Soundsplash that limited shuttle buses to the venue and mandatory bus driver breaks were to blame for the long queues to get in.

Their company also runs other festivals and gigs: Bay Dreams, in Tauranga, and Mardi Gras.

There are fears that the lack of care and preparation could lead New Zealand to suffer a Woodstock-like festival disaster – the 1999 festival which suffered scorching hot weather, lack of water, violence, sexual assault and fire.

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage will debut on SoHo on October 11.

John Minty has been producing the festival, Splore, since 2006, and has watched the growth of commercially-driven festivals since then. While many festivals in New Zealand are world-class, there are festivals he is not prepared to name which parents and youth should be wary of.

“I’ve got a friend who was telling me his 18-year-old son was off to blah blah blah festival and I suggested he should be cautious,” he said.

“Some of the big problems this year have been people trying to get into festivals. People have been left outside dehydrating and that’s a health hazard. That’s not getting enough resources there to handle the predictable rush. That’s the sort of thing that can happen without enough planning and preparation.’’

Staff shortages don’t help, and he hopes festivals will be able to hire more staff in future.

“But some festival operators don’t have a huge amount of respect for the punters. It’s a business for them rather than a long-term community they’re trying to build. They’re just looking for the next big act they can get in.

“The biggest problem now is that the drug testing services haven’t been able to gear up to cover all events. The other issue is that it does cost money to have them there. We pay big money to have them there.’’

Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing.

Hiring enough security and entrance staff, bringing in enough toilets and rubbish collectors, putting up sunshades, all costs money.

“If you’re a big company and you’re profit-motivated, you may not have the same duty of care possibly. To have duty of care costs a lot of money. ‘’

He likens some festivals to large outside gigs with headline acts.

The key to Splore’s success has been to learn from past mistakes. . He cites an example: a few years ago, Splore had a “bad’’ festival, with long entry queues after a storm. A year later, they added more entrance ways to allow easier access. The Splore team has a debrief after each festival with iwi, police, and festival orgnaisers, to learn from any mistakes.

Another gripe is the sea of discarded cheap tents left on the ground after festivals. Splore has had a leave-no-trace practice for two decades, before it became a thing.

Supplied Tim Ward, Cameron Morris, Olly de Salis - the organisers of 121 Festival.

Tim Ward is preparing for 121 Festival, which he co-runs with Olly De Salis. It will be held on at the Featherston racecourse on the weekend of March 10.

Ward says New Zealand is saturated with festivals and people are hungry for them. Each one has a different feel, music line-up and audience. Some, like his, are small enough to still feel local – the organisers are hands on and they’ll be on the ground throughout the festival.

“We don’t copy and paste line-ups. A lot of festivals can be a rinse of repeat of the same acts year in and year out. How many times have we seen Netsky play in NZ? No offence to Netsky. But we programme music which is more of a discovery. We bring in acts which aren’t common in New Zealand but they’re huge in Europe.’’

Over time, he says many festivals have become mainstream.

“The comments we hear is how hands-on we are in determining the outcomes we want as a festival experience. Whereas we hear that some festival organisers are like booking agents selling tickets.’’

Serena Giovanni Stevenson/Supplied New Zealand is saturated with festivals and people are hungry for them, Ward says.

The 121 Festival will be arts-focussed – multi-media, light sculputres and even star gazing through scientific telescopes, all under a huge inflatable moon. The organisers will make sure the three-day event is sunsafe.

They’re not interested in making a lot of money or selling their festival to a mainstream producer.

“For us, it’s the experience which is important. We liken it to walking along Cuba Street. We want to create the same feeling,’’ says Ward.

“We know that getting bigger and bigger can lose the intimacy of a smaller festival. There’s something special knowing you’re one of 5000 rather than one of 100,000,’’ says de Sallis.

LAWRENCE SMITH Revellers get amongst the fun at the Splore 2020 held in Tapapakanga Regional park south of Auckland. Organisers say they’ve learnt from past mistakes and now have a debrief after every festival.

But there are no rules and regulations around running a festival - the ratio of toilets and showers which should be provided, how many security staff should be on the gate and ensuring there is sun shelter. Every local authoriity has a different approach, says Ward. “There are no industry standards, because they’re not applied equally by different local authorities.’’

Under New Zealand liquor laws, water has to be provided for free, but one of the gripes of young people attending Soundsplash was that the free water tanks were hard to find and a bottle of water cost $6 while a plate of food was $20.

However, Minty doesn’t think festivals should be slapped with regulations. Consumers - and parents of older teenagers - should be aware, and check the track record of a festival before they buy tickets. “What works is when punters tell their mates if things went wrong and they question if they should go again because they haven’t felt cared for.’’

Know Your Stuff/Supplied Know Your Stuff tests for drugs at festivals but is run by volunteers and they can’t cover every venue

KnowyourstuffNZ, a drug testing organisation run by volunteers in partnership with the Drug Foundation, said it tested drugs at four New Years Eve festivals and it will be at Splore and 121.

Deputy manager, Dr Jez Weston, says festival organisers are getting better at paying for drug testing services, which are vital to keep patrons safe. Drug testing was available at Soundsplash, and a team is at Shipwrecked this weekend.

However, there are some festivals which are reluctant to pay for drug testing services. The Drug Foundation has a budget to contribute, and KnowYourStuff NZ implores all festivals to get drug testing on site. “Still one in 10 of the MDA we tested was not MDA this year which is better odds than last year but still crap,’’ he says.

When Gareth Popham, the promotor of Northern Bass, was approached about the queues and delays at the $300-a-ticket Northern Bass festival, he did not answer emails or calls.