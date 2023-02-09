16 more evacuation centres to open in Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle descends

Auckland Council is gearing up to open evacuation centres in 21 locations across the city as Cyclone Gabrielle descends.

At the same time Auckland mayor Wayne Brown told the city “we’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best”, top council officials were outlining large scale preparations for Cyclone Gabrielle to a council committee on civil defence.

The Civil Defence and Emergency Management committee was told 100 additional Defence Force staff were joining the current response effort, in a bid to clear as much of the debris and rubbish from the January 27 deluge.

Governance director Phil Wilson told the committee a big effort had gone into ensure stormwater systems were as clear as possible, and that 265 of 269 reported problems had been dealt with.

Wilson told the meeting that there would be 21 evacuation centres set up for Auckland, an increase of 16 on the five that still remained open following the flooding.

However, when contacted by Stuff, a council spokesperson said the number of evacuation centres wasn’t confirmed yet as they were still investigating some sites for vulnerabilities from flooding and slips.

Wilson said every available rubbish skip and truck to move them had been deployed in the current clean-up, to help ensure that old material was not swept away in any new event.

Meanwhile, Aucklanders are being urged to have enough food, water and supplies for three days in case they are stuck at home.

Niwa/Supplied Niwa has forecast the potential paths Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle could take over New Zealand.

Former Police commissioner Mike Bush, who is heading a mayoral inquiry into the initial response to the January 27 emergency, said his team would delay work until Cyclone Gabrielle had passed.

"It feels inappropriate to dive into a review while you are confronting something else, sop we'll kick in once you're through this," Bush told the council committee.

More rain and a storm surge could lead to damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal inundation a fortnight after devastating rain hammered Auckland, bringing widespread flooding.

Officials said weather forecasts continue to be updated, but the city was preparing for wind gusts of up 150kph and rainfall of between 150mm-200mm.

“Residents and council workers should clear drains, berms and rubbish to prevent flooding and potential public health risks,” Brown said at the 1pm briefing.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The cleanup continues around Pito Place, Māngere, after extensive flooding in the area.

He urged Aucklanders to check on friends, whānau and neighbours.

Brown said he was working with emergency management officials and they were prioritising “communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm”.

He said Twere magnificent during the floods two weeks ago, “working together in this one and this time we’ll be much better at keeping you informed all the way along”.

The already waterlogged ground made the upcoming cyclone potentially difficult.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Brown said.

“There is a great deal of analysis coming, there was none last time. Everything is being double-checked and we’ve absolutely made certain – every lesson that could have been learnt has been learnt.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Aucklanders needed to get prepared.

Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher encouraged Aucklanders to use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant event for the region.

Kelleher said Auckland was expected to feel the first effects of the cyclone on Sunday night with strong wind.

Heavy rain and very large waves were expected for large parts of the North Island.

Kelleher said there was still some uncertainty how the cyclone will track across the North Island, however said it could be worse than the storm two weeks ago.

She said more information will come to light over the coming days – but heavy winds could contribute to trees falling, power outages and localised heavy downpours.

Kelleher advised people to tie down trampolines and other heavy outdoor furniture and clear drains.

She advised residents to take flood-damaged furniture and waste to transfer stations instead of leaving them on kerb sides, which could be more of a problem.

STUFF Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

Aucklanders should make sure they had three days worth of food, water and essential supplies, she said.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson echoed Kelleher’s concerns and said the big Auckland clean-up had become “that much more urgent”.

Simpson said there were a lot of people helping including iwi, volunteers and the Student Volunteer Army on hand.

“We have to get this kerbside rubbish away before the storm comes. If you have a trailer and you’re able to help … please volunteer your service,” Simpson said.

“I’m confident our community will come together and we’ll get through this.”

Simpson said the mayor was considering extending the state of emergency at the end of the seven-day period on Friday and taking advice every day.

Another update will be given by Auckland Emergency Management at 1pm on Friday.