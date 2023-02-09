Watch live: Aucklanders encouraged to get ready for Cyclone Gabrielle

Auckland Emergency Management officials have encouraged Aucklanders to get ready for what could be another significant weather event, two weeks after extreme rain lashed the city.

Mayor Wayne Brown urged all Aucklanders need to be prepared for another potential severe weather event.

This comes as Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to bring “significant severe weather” to the central and upper North Island.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The rain cause widespread damage across Auckland.

More rain and a storm surge could lead to damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal inundation a fortnight after devastating rain hammered Auckland, bringing widespread flooding.

“Residents and council workers should clear drains, berms and rubbish to prevent flooding and potential public health risks,” mayor Brown said.

He urged Aucklanders to check on friends, whānau and neighbours.

Brown said he was working with emergency management officials and they were prioritising “communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm”.

He said Tāmaki Makaurau faces another weather event, but Aucklanders were magnificent during the floods two weeks ago, “working together in this one and this time we’ll be much better at keeping you informed all the way along”.

The already waterlogged ground makes the upcoming cyclone potentially difficult.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Brown said.

Brown said he wished he could reassure people, but he can’t control the weather.

“There is a great deal of analysis coming, there was none last time. Everything is being double-checked and we’ve absolutely made certain – every lesson that could have been learnt has been learnt.”

On Thursday, Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher encouraged Aucklanders to use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant event for the region.

Kelleher said Auckland is expected to feel the first effects of the cyclone on Sunday night with strong wind.

Strong wind, heavy rain and very large waves are expected for part of the North Island.

Civil Defence centres and evacuation sites have been stood up and more will be if needed.

Kelleher said there is still some uncertainty how the cyclone will track across the North Island, however said it could be worse than the storm two weeks ago.

She said more information will come to light over the coming days.

However, heavy winds could contribute to trees falling, power outages and localised heavy downpours.

Kelleher advised people to tie down trampolines and other heavy outdoor furniture and clear drains.

She advised residents to take flood damaged furniture and waste to transfer stations instead of kerbside, which could be more of a problem.