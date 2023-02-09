The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 9

A new Guinness World Record has been claimed: The most dogs in a conga line.

Come on, shake your tail doggo, do the conga

What’s better than a fun-filled party conga line? A conga line of 14 synchronised dogs - obviously.

It turns out Wolfgang Lauenburger and his 14 dancing dogs have strutted their way into the Guinness World Record books.

A media release by Guinness World Record stated that Lauenburger now has 10 records thanks to his clever pooches.

His latest award actually broke his daughter Alexa’s previous record of nine conga-dancing dogs.

In order to successfully achieve the record, each dog must keep at least one paw in contact with the dog in front. Once the conga line is formed, they must march a total of 5 metres, the media release said.

Although not part of the guidelines, Wolfgang and Alexa have also trained their dogs to order themselves by size – biggest to smallest.

Ed Sheeran Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot.

Ed Sheeran continues to delight and inspire NZ

What does a phallic radish and Ed Sheeran have in common? They're both raising money for the Auckland flood relief of course!

A signed block of Whittaker’s chocolate by everyone’s favourite ginger superstar is one of many listings raising money for Auckland flood relief on Trade Me.

Whittakers/Supplied The public could get their hands on one of five signed blocks thanks to a Trade Me auction by Whittaker’s.

Sheeran teamed up with Whittaker’s for the charity idea. The Kiwi chocolate company made a special edition block of chocolate with Sheeran’s face on the wrapper just for him, after the British singer mentioned his ‘liking’ for New Zealand chocolate on his Instagram.

But now the public can get their hands on one of five signed blocks being auctioned on Trade Me by Whittaker’s.

Chocolate not your thing? Never fear, how about a penis-shaped radish? This Trade Me listing says the radish is 6cm long, including testicles, and was pulled out of the garden last week to much amusement.

screenshot The 'radick' for auction on Trade Me.

With a top bid of $151 at 4pm on Thursday, this auction closes on Thursday night with all proceeds going to the Auckland City Mission Flood Response.

Along with his good humour and charity efforts, Sheeran has also been popping up all over Aotearoa, performing at schools and tourists attractions, including delighting many at Hobbiton. (Come on Ed, just move to NZ already would ya!)

Hobbiton Movie Set After a guided tour and "Hobbiton hospitality", Ed Sheeran did an impromptu performance for tourists enjoying an evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

Big award for a little mouse

Move over Stuart Little, there's a new mouse in town. His name is Pat and he’s an award winner. The tiny Pacific pocket mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity.

Pat – who is named after Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart – received the Guinness approval on Thursday (NZT) as the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said after a certification ceremony.

Pat was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in the US, on July 14, 2013, under a conservation breeding programme, the Associated Press reported.

The Pacific pocket mouse, which weighs as much as three pennies, is the smallest mouse species in North America. It gets its name from cheek pouches the animals use to carry food and nesting materials, the wildlife alliance said.

Escapee owl takes New York by storm

An owl who escaped from New York’s Central Park Zoo after someone damaged his cage has become the city’s latest avian celebrity, attracting gawkers as he surveys the park from one tall tree or another.

The owl, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco, escaped on February 2, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said in a news release the following day. “The exhibit had been vandalised and the stainless steel mesh cut,” Pulsinelli said. “Upon notification, a team was mobilised to search for the bird.”

Seth Wenig/AP A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in Central Park in New York.

Flaco flew from the zoo to the nearby shopping hub of Fifth Avenue, where police officers tried to catch him and failed.

He returned to Central Park the next morning and since then has been spotted at various locations in the southeast section of the park. Flaco has spent part of his time on the grounds of the zoo he fled, but he has not returned to captivity on his own.

Kenny Kwiok called Flaco “a celebrity” like the brightly plumaged Mandarin duck that dazzled park-goers a few years ago. “He was a star,” Kwiok said. “He was a Brad Pitt for Central Park.”

Seth Wenig/AP A crowd of people gather to look at a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco in Central Park in New York.

Excuse me sir, I moustache you a question

What is it like to be a national moustache champion? This is the question posed to Bob Baker who has now won first place – twice – in the National Beard and Moustache Championships in the US.

What first began as a dare from a co-worker has evolved into an award-winning iconic look for Baker, who was stunned to learn he’d won first place in the handlebar moustache category in 2020. From there, there was no going back.

Bob Baker/Bob Baker Bob Baker has now set his sights on the World Beard and Moustache Championships.

"I was so shocked when they announced I was the winner that I about fell off my chair," he said. "I decided right there to keep going with it," he told The Washington Post.

The following year, in 2021, he came in second place in the handlebar category. And in November 2022, with about 200 competitors across all categories, he clinched first place again by winning the top freestyle moustache.

He now has his sights set on the World Beard and Moustache Championships this June in Germany.