Cancer patient's 'lifeline' stolen leaving him struggling to make appointments

Logan Poole needs a liver transplant due to cancer but getting to hospital got harder after his car was stolen and written off.

Diagnosed with liver cancer just before Christmas, Logan Poole’s life had already been turned upside down, even before he had his car stolen and the rental home he’s living in put on the market.

Poole, 42, an IT consultant from Rotorua, said he received his cancer diagnosis just six weeks before Christmas and his only option was to have a liver transplant. He’s now on a waiting list for the 12 to 14-hour surgery.

To make matters worse, his landlord has had to put the home Poole and his family – his partner and three teenage children – on the market as rising interest rates made it unaffordable for his landlord to cover the mortgage.

Last Saturday, Poole received an early morning call from Rotorua police after they found his car abandoned and damaged beyond repair across town.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Logan Poole’s Mazda was stolen last Saturday and is now a write-off. The 42-year-old has no way to get to Auckland for life-saving medical appointments.

The theft prompted Poole to “vent” online.

“You stole our car, took it for a joyride and did skids in a field before dumping it,” he said.

“Thanks for smashing the windows, destroying the transmission and motor, and it's undriveable ... $3k to repair it. And we didn't have insurance on it, can't afford it.

“Here's the part that sucks the most. I have cancer and am on the waiting list for a transplant.

“I need to go to six, monthly appointments until I get the call. And when I do get the call, I have four hours to get to Auckland Hospital.

“I now, thanks to you, have no way of doing this. So my life is now on hold because you wanted to joyride.

“I may not survive because you couldn't leave what's not yours alone. I hope you read this, I hope you understand the life changing aftermath this has on us.

“If they catch you, I'll see you in court, I'll never forget you, and I'll make sure you never forget me and what you've done to us.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Logan Poole, with Snoopy, said he doesn't hate the people who stole his car, he just wants them to know how their actions have hurt him and his family.

“Thanks a lot, I'll make sure my kids know you had fun doing skids while I'm fighting for my life.”

Poole told Stuff he did not expect any help, but wanted to let the thieves know how they had affected his life, and put him under additional, unwanted stress.

“They don’t know I have cancer, but I’m disappointed it had to happen to us, that car was my lifeline.

“And I don’t carry any hate for them, what’s the point of that?”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Thieves disabled an alarm on Poole’s Mazda before smashing the ignition and going on a “joyride”, damaging the car’s motor beyond repair.

Since the theft, he has been busing into Rotorua Hospital for appointments, but has no idea how he will get himself to Auckland for check-ups and treatment.

“It’s really scary for me because my mum died of cancer when she was 43. I want to see my grandkids one day. I want to run with them on a beach and see them grow up.”

Poole said he was put on a Jobseeker benefit by Work and Income as he works through his medical issues, but the $350 a week does not go far.

He said his cancer was linked to the fact he caught, and almost died, from bacterial meningitis when he was in his early 20s and it had affected his liver..

But, unbeknown to him, Poole’s eldest son Kirtus set up a Givealittle page to help his dad.

“Our dad has always worked hard, always made sure we have what we need.

“He thinks we don't notice, but he goes without so we don't have to, our dad shows up to all our school and sports events.

“He always there for us ... and now is our turn.”

Kirtus said his dad wanted to work up until Christmas, so they could actually have one, and wanted to keep him home.

“Since he's a contractor, he only earns when he works. We would really appreciate your help, he means the world to us.”