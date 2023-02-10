Murupara boil water notice remains in place but cause still unknown

A small e-coli outbreak in the forestry town of Murupara has some similarities to a waterborne campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North in 2016.

An e-coli outbreak in the small Bay of Plenty forestry town of Murupara closed a local school after students and teachers fell ill, but has largely been contained, so far.

On Thursday, the Whakātane District Council issued a boil water notice for the township and its approximately 2000 residents after tests discovered e-coli in the water.

Murupara Area School acting principal Kura Hingston said the school had reopened after a handful of students and two teachers had caught stomach bugs while on a marae visit.

But, she said everyone had to bring their own boiled water to school.

“We have some questions to put to the council about how long they have known the water was contaminated and how long this will go on.”

Hingston said it was the last thing they needed after the disruptions caused by Covid, and that it was hard enough getting kids back into class without further disruptions such as this.

Murupara is located on State Highway 38 in an isolated part of the Bay of Plenty between Kaingaroa Forest and Te Urewera Forest, around 65km southeast of Rotorua.

The situation in Murupara was similar to a large waterborne campylobacter outbreak which occurred in the Hawke’s Bay town of Havelock North in 2016 after heavy rain led to the town’s reticulated, unchlorinated water supply, also sourced from artesian bores, being contaminated by sheep faeces.

Supplied/WhakatÄne District Council The council map shows the affected area in Murupara were residents should boil their water

It’s estimated more than 6260 of the town's 14,000 residents, along with other visitors to the region, became unwell with symptoms of campylobacteriosis (a type of bacterial infection causing diarrhoeal illness) and was also directly linked to four deaths in the region.

Whakatāne District Council infrastructure general manager Bevan Gray said e-coli was detected in the town’s water supply shortly after 11am on Thursday.

“We test three times a week, on six sites. The positive results received were from samples collected the previous day. Samples take 24 hours to process.”

Gray said it would require three clear days of water samples before the notice was lifted and the council was satisfied the water was safe to drink again.

On Friday, he said the council had not received information about any confirmed cases of people becoming sick.

“As always, we are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with our health partners.”

The council is advising residents to boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation and cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

He said Murupara gets its water from two artesian bores which draw water from between 70 to 80m below ground level at the southern end of the township.

“Tests have shown that the contamination wasn’t introduced in our pipe network and at this stage it appears to have come from the water source itself.

“Our early tests indicate the e-coli could be coming from one of our two bores.

“Council has plans and the budget to build a treatment plant for the water supply, with engagement underway with stakeholders and the community.”

Murupara’s water supply infrastructure was built in the 1960s, but Gray said early indications have shown “our pipes are not the cause of this outbreak”.