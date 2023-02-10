Auckland Ports company takes blame for commuter ferry disruption

Auckland ferry users had a disrupted start to Friday when commuter ferries were cancelled after a refuelling boat was three minutes late docking next to a cruise ship.

Ports of Auckland Limited has taken responsibility and said it is investigating.

“Eek! When it’s us, we will own it,” the port company announced on Twitter.

“This time it was and we’re very, very sorry. The cruise vessel that does refuels was a few minutes late to the 6.30am cut off. Schedules are planned in advance but this delay isn’t okay and we are investigating.”

A spokesperson for the port said the refuelling vessel Awanuia was a few minutes late entering the ferry basin.

The cruise ship Island Princess was scheduled to arrive at Princes Wharf at 6.17am on Friday.

The spokesperson said everything went to plan with the cruise ship and it was tied up by 6.30am which is the cut-off time set by the Harbour Master for cruise ships to be docked.

What was unexpected was the late arrival of the refuelling boat, she said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Ferry services to Devonport, Waiheke Island and Gulf Harbour were cancelled on Friday morning due to a cruise ship docking.

However, chief operations officer of Fullers360, Paul Trotman, said the ferry operator did not know the refuelling ship was coming and also expected the cruise ship’s thrusters to be off by 6am, or 6.10am at the latest.

Trotman said the thrusters weren’t off until 6.35am, but the ferry service didn’t get the “all clear” from the cruise ship until 6.45am.

“Usually we are told in advance about refuelling vessels’ arrival, but today was a surprise for us that we had to manage reactively,” Trotman said.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said ferries cannot use the ferry basin while cruise ships are operating their thrusters – which they are restricted from doing between 6.30 and 9.05am and between 4.30 and 6.05pm.

The AT spokesperson confirmed that Island Princess had its thrusters operating after 6.30am.

The few minutes delay had a knock on effect to commuter ferry services.

The 6.15am and 6.30am ferries to Devonport, the 6am return service to Waiheke Island, and the 7am ferry to Gulf Harbour were all cancelled. There were also disruptions to services leaving Auckland city for Hobsonville Point, Bayswater and Birkenhead, Trotman said.

One passenger who had arrived at the Mātiatia ferry terminal to catch the 7am boat to the city only to find the service cancelled said people were not surprised by the cancellation but were frustrated that it was due to cruise ship activity.

“There didn’t even seem to be much of a reaction because it’s become so normal.”

Ferry services were disrupted for an hour on January 27 when a mooring line gave way in stormy weather.

It’s been a summer of discontent for ferry users with disruptions caused by breakdowns, crew shortages and high demand for services.