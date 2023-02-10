Auckland Ports company takes blame for Waiheke commuter ferry disruption

Auckland ferry users had a disrupted start to Friday when commuter ferries were cancelled after a refuelling boat was three minutes late docking next to a cruise ship.

Ports of Auckland Limited has taken responsibility and said it is investigating.

“Eek! When it’s us, we will own it,” the port company announced on Twitter.

“This time it was and we’re very, very sorry. The cruise vessel that does refuels was a few minutes late to the 6.30am cut off. Schedules are planned in advance but this delay isn’t okay and we are investigating.”

A spokesperson for the port said the refuelling vessel Awanuia was a few minutes late entering the ferry basin.

The cruise ship Island Princess was scheduled to arrive at Princes Wharf at 6.17am on Friday.

David White/Stuff Ferry services into downtown Auckland were on hold for an hour on January 27 after a mooring line problem on the cruise ship Noordam.

The spokesperson said everything went to plan with the cruise ship and it was tied up by 6.30am which is the cut-off time set by the Harbour Master for cruise ships to be docked.

What was unexpected was the late arrival of the refuelling boat, she said.

The few minutes delay had a knock on effect to commuter ferry services.

Ferry company Fullers360 first sent an alert to say the 6am service from Auckland to Waiheke would run with a 15-minute delay due to a cruise ship entering the ferry basin. A second alert said that “due to the cruise ship still thrusting in the basin the 0600 ex AKL to WAI and the return 0645 ex WAI has now been cancelled”.

Another alert from the ferry company said the 6.15am service from Auckland to Devonport and return 6.30am service were both cancelled due to the arrival of the cruise ship.

One passenger who had arrived at the Mātiatia ferry terminal to catch the 7am boat to the city only to find the service cancelled said people were not surprised by the cancellation but were frustrated that it was due to cruise ship activity.

“There didn’t even seem to be much of a reaction because it’s become so normal.”

Ferry services were disrupted for an hour on January 27 when a mooring line gave way in stormy weather.

It’s been a summer of discontent for ferry users with disruptions caused by breakdowns, crew shortages and high demand for services.