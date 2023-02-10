'Big repair job ahead' for Kāinga Ora houses damaged in the Auckland floods

Tuakana Tauiti had to leave his Kāinga Ora property in the middle of the night.

Kāinga Ora is warning state housing residents that a “big repair job” lies ahead for properties damaged by Auckland’s flooding.

As of 1pm on Thursday, Auckland Council had issued four Kāinga Ora homes with red placards and 137 homes with yellow placards, with a further 402 state houses sustaining damage when torrential rain struck Tāmaki Makaurau late last month.

However, deputy chief executive for Kāinga Ora in Auckland and Northland Caroline Butterworth warned that with a cyclone due to strike in the coming days the housing situation remains “fluid”.

“If the cyclone comes through, that may complicate things for us,” Butterworth said.

Since repair work will be prioritised on a need-by-need basis, taking into account customers’ individual circumstances, Butterworth warned that some Kāinga Ora residents “may have a longer wait than others” with no “hard and fast date” repairs are guaranteed to be completed by.

“We’re going to have to ask for people’s patience and understanding as we work to fix these homes,” Butterworth said.

James Halpin/Stuff Henderson resident Lina Anderson's Kāinga Ora house was inundated by floodwaters late last month.

Those whose homes have become unable to be lived in will be prioritised, followed by those inhabited by the elderly, people with disabilities, and families with children under the age of five, she said.

Butterworth said Kāinga Ora works closely with people to find what they require in a home.

She added that Kāinga Ora will “obviously try and do this as quickly as possible”.

To date, Kāinga Ora has been focused on making damaged homes safe for its customers, by doing things like removing wet carpet and checking electrics, in preparation for a much larger repair programme to address the damage, Butterworth said.

Māngere resident Tuakana Tauiti is currently staying in a hotel while he waits for to get the go-ahead to move back into his Kāinga Ora property in Pito Place, which was yellow stickered during the floods.

Tauiti has a prosthetic leg and had to leave the property in the middle of the night at the height of the flooding on January 27 with his partner and four grandchildren.

As Cyclone Gabrielle travels through the North Island, Kāinga Ora will continue to provide practical support and assistance to customers impacted by the floods, she said.

"We’ve been in touch with every family that we are aware has been severely impacted.”

“We’re here to help and if our customers need assistance from other support agencies and community groups, we’ll help to connect them.’’

Kāinga Ora is New Zealand’s largest provider of public housing, with almost 70,000 properties in its housing stock providing homes to around 200,000 customers and their whānau. In Auckland, they house nearly 100,000 people in 29,000 homes.

Any other people who need Kāinga Ora’s help can call 0800 801 601 or email aucklandrecovery@kaingaora.govt.nz.