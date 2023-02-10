The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 10

Bailey is a very clever girl. The lost dog travelled more than 16 km to her former animal shelter and rang the doorbell wanting to get it.

Missing dog shows up and rings the doorbell

A smart rescue dog named Bailey recently went missing from her new home in Texas in the US.

The freshly adopted pooch rang her former animal shelter’s doorbell at 1am, adorable security camera footage shows.

Bailey’s new home was more than 16 km away, People magazine reported, with the reappearance stunning staff at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

“Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run,” the shelter said.

“She was very happy, and we were too.”

'Remarkable' snow leopard image wins top photo award

An picture of a rare snow leopard at sunset in the remote mountains of Ladakh, in northern India, has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award.

Sascha Fonseca had spent three years on a bait-free, camera-trap project in the Indian Himalayas when he captured the incredible image.

Sascha Fonseca/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Sascha Fonseca said the photo was a combination of preparation and luck.

Fonseca had to battle bitter sub-zero temperatures as well as the extreme remoteness of the area to get the shot.

Snow leopards are classified as vulnerable with only an estimated 6400 in the wild, 300 of which reside in the Ladakh region. Read Alan Granville’s full Stuff story here.

It’s a plant-based carvery

When you’re a vegan, you know that you’ll probably never sit down in a pub and enjoy the roast of the day. But it’s all changed in Britain, at least.

Vegans are flocking to Warwickshire, which is home to what is believed to be the UK’s first plant-based carvery, Metro.co.uk reports.

The country pub’s proprietors are confident they can turn it in to a fully vegan establishment, offering nut roast and more, will all the trimmings.

Disabled dog wows family

For three years, Buttercup the dog had no mobility, but on her family’s special day she got up and walked.

During an outdoor photo shoot to mark the start of senior year for Buttercup’s best friend, the dog – who had a ruptured disc in her back – surprised everyone.

Watch the video above to see how Buttercup has beaten the odds and has kept getting stronger every day.

Furry Friday: Laser-eyed cats

Supplied Princess Rosie shows off her bright blue eyes.

Today, The Antidote is tipping its hat to a favourite fixture on Stuff. It’s Furry Friday and each week editor Nick Barnett serves up your finest photos of your domestic friends.

Today's collection of readers' photos is of pets with their eyes on full beam.

Above is Princess Rosie, with the February sky in her eyes.