One dead after being struck by train at level crossing in West Auckland

One person has died after being struck by a train at a level crossing in West Auckland’s Glen Eden on Friday morning.

Emergency services are currently responding to the incident, near Glenview Rd, which was reported at 9.23am.

Trains in the area have been stopped due to the incident.

Auckland Transport said Glenview Rd is now closed between West Coast Rd and Clayburn Rd.

Rail replacement buses will shortly be starting from Glen Eden, New Lynn and Henderson, and will travel between New Lynn and Henderson.

A witness said there were three police cars and two ambulances on the rail crossing.

