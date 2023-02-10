Emergency services attend fire at Cook Island community church

Five crews from Invercargill were sent to tackle the blaze, with another coming from Wallacetown.

A fire at a former school building that is now a place of worship is almost out with just a few hot spots left.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were called to the scene at the former Elston Lea Primary School, which was now the Cook Islands Christian Church, on McQuarrie St, in Kingswell, Invercargill, at 1.10pm on Friday.

A FENZ spokesperson said five trucks had attended the blaze and another had come from Wallacetown.

One crew remained behind helping two FENZ specialist fire investigators find out the cause.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Fire and emergency services at the fire in McQuarrie St, Kingswell, Invercargill.

One firefighter was also injured during the fire and sustained a cut to their arm but did not require hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said they were also called to the fire to assist FENZ.

The former school building now belonged to the Cook Islands Christian Church Invercargill Branch (CICC).

They had been operating in the building since 2016 when they applied to operate their community church at the site.