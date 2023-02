Police and FENZ are attending the fire on MacQuarrie St in Kingswell.

A disused school building in Invercargill has caught alight.

Fire and Emergency NZ is at the scene of a fire at a former school building on MacQuarrie St, in Kingswell, Invercargill.

A FENZ spokesperson said there were five appliances at the scene suppressing the fire.

They were waiting on a further crew from Wallacetown.

Police were in also attendance.

More to come.