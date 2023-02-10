Emergency services attend suspicious fire at Cook Island community church

Five crews from Invercargill were sent to tackle the blaze, with another coming from Wallacetown.

A suspicious fire at a former school building that is now a place of worship is almost out with just a few hot spots left.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was called to the former Elston Lea Primary School, which was now the Cook Islands Christian Church, on McQuarrie St in Kingswell, Invercargill, at 1.10pm on Friday.

A Fenz spokesperson said five trucks from Invercargill had attended the blaze and another came from Wallacetown.

One crew remained behind helping two Fenz specialist fire investigators find out the cause. In a statement Friday evening, police described the fire as “suspicious”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Firefighters at the fire in McQuarrie St in Kingswell, Invercargill.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and sustained a cut to their arm but did not require hospital treatment.

The former school building now belonged to the Cook Islands Christian Church Invercargill Branch.

It had been operating its community church in the building since 2016.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The fire has been deemed suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said the fire was suspicious and police wanted to speak to any witnesses and anyone who may have footage of it.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in McQuarrie St area from about 12pm to 1.30pm.

Anyone who could help was asked to call police on 105 and quote reference number P053603875.

Information could also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.