Explosion heard after suspicious item washes up on Orewa beach

A member of the public alerted police after a suspicious item was found on a beach in Orewa.

Orewa locals have reported hearing an explosion after the defence force was called in to check out a suspicious item washed up on Orewa Beach.

Police confirmed that a section of beach was cordoned off on Saturday afternoon while the item was investigated.

“A member of the public made the discovery about 2pm and alerted police.”

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosion Ordnance Disposal was at the scene and “successfully made the item safe”, police said.

Cordons are still in place, they said.

One local said there was a large explosion, followed by people running out onto the streets after the blast.

“[There’s] probably a few worried folk out there.”

A group of kite surfers said they were told to leave the beach by police after the item washed ashore.