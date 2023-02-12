21-year-old man arrested after spate of aggravated burglaries around Auckland

Police have arrested a man after a spate of offending.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old male in relation to six aggravated robberies across Auckland over the past three months.

The offending was committed at various locations across Tāmaki Makaurau and occurred from December 19 until the most recent offence on February 3.

The man is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Monday on six charges of aggravated robbery and shoplifting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said Police were “committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account”.

“These crimes will not be tolerated,” he said.

Police were continuing to support the victims involved and were hopeful that the arrest would bring reassurance.