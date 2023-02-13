The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 13

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too. Brought to you by Tourism Fiji.

The winner of UK's ugliest dog competition

Peggy is a cross between a pug and Chinese crested breed and she has gained a viral following (on @chug_life_x) after being dubbed the UK's ugliest dog.

Peggy was submitted by her owner Holly with a cute entry picture that featured her instantly iconic pearl necklace, taking out the competition courtesy of what the organisers called “a classic rags to riches story”.

“She started life as the runt of an accidental litter and was the last one to be homed after all her brothers and sisters were selected for adoption.”

The competition was run by printing firm Parrot Print, which wrote on its website: “When we launched a fun contest to find Britain’s ugliest dog we could never have imagined that we would discover a star – but that’s exactly what happened when Peggy entered the competition.”

Teen gives 16,000 valentines cards to people forgotten

US student Patrick Kaufmann organised making and delivering 16,000 valentines for people who otherwise likely wouldn't get one, Washington Post reports.

They were created by students at 62 schools in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, said Patrick, now 14, personally recruits the classrooms that volunteer.

Valentines by Kids/Handout Patrick Kaufmann organised and shipped out about 16,000 valentines to nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organisations.

He recently developed a website for his project, Valentines by Kids, where he encourages everyone to cut out colourful hearts, write messages of kindness and help spread some love.

In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, the boxes of cards are picked up at his home by delivery drivers and are taken to about 60 organisations Patrick has coordinated with, including hospitals, hospices, nursing homes and Food & Friends.

"They mean a lot to people who don't have much family and are living alone," said Patrick.

"I hope it makes them realise that somebody is thinking about them and cares.”

From Timaru to Tanzania: 87-year-old prepares for solo trip to Africa

John McLean is all set for his 10th trip to Tanzania, years after he helped Maasai tribe members build a system for running water.

The look of joy on the faces of Maasai people as they experienced the cooling, sweet relief of running water, is something McLean, 87, will always remember.

The pumping system that transports water from a river about two kilometres away, means the tribes’ women no longer had to make the trip back and forward each day on foot, carrying 20 litre buckets of water on their heads.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru man John McLean, 87, prepares for his upcoming trip to Tanzania.

Now the man, who describes himself as an adventurer, is preparing to travel 12,875 km across the world to Tanzania, solo, for the 10th time, Stuff’s Rachael Comer reports.

Kiwi Parris Goebel’s intimate moment with Rihanna

PARRIS GOEBEL/Supplied Parris Goebel and Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl half-time show

Our own dance star Parris Goebel has shared a post on Instagram about the forthcoming US Super Bowl half-time show she has choreographed with Rihanna.

To her 1.6 million followers, Goebel wrote: “A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b.tches and took over the Super Bowl half-time show together. We far from home but we made it!!!!”

Goebel, who was recruited by Jennifer Lopez to choreograph her halftime show in 2020, has previously choreographed Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty shows for New York Fashion Week, Jonny Mahon-Heap reports for Stuff. Goebel was nominated in 2022 for an Emmy for that.

Rihanna has previously heaped praise on choreographer Parris Goebel after their joint fashion show success, calling her a ‘god-gifted genius.’

Dog chapel created for lost best friends

Following a near-death experience, US artist Stephen Huneck created a huge retreat for pooches in scenic Vermont.

It features Dog Chapel, a place on Dog Mountain where dogs could be remembered by their loving people. CBS has more on this heart-warming story here.