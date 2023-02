Cyclone Gabrielle: More than 18,500 homes, businesses without power in Auckland

Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thousands of Aucklanders are without power as the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle are being felt widely across the upper North Island.

As of 10.30am, 16,000 homes and businesses across Vector’s network were without power – mainly in the region north of Ōrewa.

Counties Energy is reporting about 2500 properties without power, with outages spanning the Āwhitu Peninsula through to Kaiaua, and over the Waikato River to Pukekawa.

People are being told to prepare for a night without power and “possibly well into tomorrow”.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: State of Emergency declared as Northland hit by power outages, road closures

* Supermarkets and retailers close, while parcels could be delayed as upper North Island is battered by Cyclone Gabrielle

* In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Some Northlanders could be without power for a week



On Monday morning, Vector said supply had been restored to thousands, and the number of outages will continue to fluctuate, as the storm continues to “batter” the electricity network.

Strong winds mean crews have at times had to stop aerial work involving cherry pickers, because it is “too dangerous”.

VECTOR A damaged power pole near Warkworth, photographed on Sunday.

Wind gusts have exceeded 130kph in parts of Auckland, and 150kph in exposed parts of Northland.

In some areas, Vector is finding multiple faults on the same line, slowing down the restoration process.

Issues were also being faced in some rural areas.

VECTOR Vector's outage map shows swathes of the greater region are affected by unplanned power outages as of noon on Monday.

Near Warkworth, Vector needs to organise an excavator to reach an area where four poles have been damaged, and trucks are unable to get close.

The recent flooding event in Auckland has exacerbated the issue, as there is a greater likelihood of trees falling on power lines and poles being affected by movement in “sodden, unstable land”.

In the south, properties at the top of Manukau Heads on the Āwhitu Peninsula, Hunua, Paparimu, Ararimu, Bombay, Mangatāwhiri area, and across the Waikato River through Mercer, Onewhero and Pukekawa have been most affected.

The Counties’ region has been split into three areas for the storm response, with 37 crews working.

COUNTIES ENERGY A tree fallen across the road at Paparata, in Bombay.

Counties Energy is warning customers that, as more outages are expected over the coming 24 hours, people should prepare for “prolonged” power outages, “possibly over multiple days”.

“Those customers in more isolated rural locations, it may take some time to gain access and resolve outages, so please prepare for an extended period without power.”

It would take time to repair the “huge” amount of damage to the network, caused largely by trees and debris hitting the lines, lines down from high winds and power poles down from slips.

Crews were finding it difficult to gain access to outages due to trees across roads and slips.

The Northland and Far North regions have also been hit hard by power outages.

Some 30,000 households were without power across the north on Monday morning, with people warned they could be without electricity for a week.

About 18,500 Northpower customers (across the Whangārei and Kaipara districts) were without power, as 10,500 Top Energy customers in the Far North were affected.