Boatie possibly missing in water near Great Barrier Island

The Eagle helicopter was called in to help find someone in the water. (File photo)

A boatie may be missing out to sea near Auckland’s Great Barrier Island as Cyclone Gabrielle closes in.

In a statement, police said they responded to reports of a boat in distress about 2.15am Monday.

“Conditions have been challenging” and no-one had been found yet, police said about midday.

“Police will make further attempts to approach the vessel when conditions allow.”

Auckland has been experiencing wind, rain and high seas as the cyclone draws closer to Aotearoa’s shores.

Early on Monday morning, it was 250km north of Cape Reinga but closing in fast.

The worst was due to hit in Auckland from Monday evening through to Tuesday evening, before pummeling the Coromandel Peninsula and the East Coast.

KEITH PELLOW One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Civil Defence warned of the possibility of widespread slips, flooding and wind damage.

Coastguard said everyone should stay off the water in cyclone-affected areas.

Eleven metre-high waves were recorded in the Bay of Islands overnight and more was expected.

“All water-users should stay off and away from the water – it’s now too late and too dangerous to check on moorings or venture out to assess storm damage,” Coastguard head of operations Rob McCaw said.

“Put your own safety first by staying on land until Cyclone Gabrielle has passed, even then be aware that storm surges and unpredictable seas will continue for some time even once Gabrielle has passed.”