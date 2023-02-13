Cyclone Gabrielle: Man with disability missing from Auckland's North Shore

Brian Gransden has gone missing from Auckland's North Shore.

A man with a disability has gone missing from Auckland’s North Shore as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes the North Island.

Brian Gransden, who was last seen on Manuka Rd in Bayview, was walking towards the dog park at Manuka Reserve between 6pm and 8pm on Monday evening, according to his sister Jennifer Gransden-Pollard.

“He has a disability and bad balance, and he wandered off into the storm with no jacket or jumper on,” she said.

“We’ve been out searching for him with no luck so far, very worried now that is dark and the storm is picking up.”

Current location of Cyclone Gabrielle Credit: earth.nullschool.net

A police spokesperson said both police and Brian’s family were concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen wearing a large black T-shirt with blue and white lettering saying “Auckland blues music club” and dark shorts, and possibly a dark-coloured jacket.

“He may not be able to make his way home alone, and may appear disoriented,” the spokesperson said.

“Information received suggests he may have travelled to the Auckland CBD area.”