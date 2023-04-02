Odin and the lorazepam: The animal rescuer who used human tranquilisers to subdue dogs

Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans has admitted using human sedative lorazepam to subdue and steal dogs she believed needed rescuing.

She’s a self-described animal rescue vigilante whose carefully crafted public image suggests she does it for the love of the pets she takes in. But why does she have so many “haters”? In a three-part investigation, TONY WALL and CAROLINE WILLIAMS ask, who is Charmaine Wolmarans, and should she be allowed to continue caring for animals?

This is Part 1: Odin and the lorazepam​. The other parts will be published over the coming days.

On a stormy night, Charmaine Wolmarans​ drove up to the bull terrier-cross chained by the side of the road in Whangaparāoa, north Auckland.

His name was Odin, and Wolmarans, founder of Pixies Animal Rescue, had come to snatch him because she believed he was being mistreated.

Odin knew her - she’d been bringing him food for about a week - but he was a barker, and she was worried if she tried to take him, he’d alert his owner.

So as the thunderstorm raged, she took a pill of lorazepam, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety disorders in humans, and hid it inside some meat.

She crouched next to Odin, calming him, and fed it to him.

He became docile, she slipped his chain off a branch, put him in her car and drove off.

Stuff has heard a recording, posted on social media, in which Wolmarans talks about using lorazepam on several occasions, so she could “steal” dogs from places such as gang properties.

Now, she says she only did it once or twice, and claims it wasn’t dangerous for the dogs.

“I Googled it. Dr Google knows everything. They said up to 75mg for a big dog is fine.”

David White/Stuff Charmaine Wolmarans at her cattery at Dairy Flat, north of Auckland.

But New Zealand Veterinary Association spokesperson Sally Cory​ says lorazepam is never prescribed to dogs as there are sedatives specifically for them.

People shouldn’t use their own medicines on pets without first checking with a vet to make sure it’s safe, Cory says.

Donna Young, a former SPCA inspector and founder of New Lives Animal Rescue, says “it’s absolutely not OK to go out and drug a dog and steal it”. Such actions give animal rescues a bad name, she says.

She understands it’s frustrating seeing an animal being neglected or abused, but “that’s where the SPCA should step in, they’ve got the laws behind them”.

In the past, Wolmarans has seen herself as a kind of superhero.

“I work the neighbourhood. I creep around in the bushes. I climb over ... fences to ease the pain of the chained dog,” she told Stuff last year.

The ‘rescue’ of Odin, in late 2020, wasn’t the end of the saga.

Wolmarans admits she helped his owner deliver ‘missing dog’ flyers, and put up social media posts, all while Odin was at Pixies HQ – her rented rural property at Dairy Flat on Auckland’s North Shore.

Charmaine Wolmarans posted this message on social media about Odin. She was the one who'd taken him.

She lied because she was worried what he might do if he discovered she’d taken his pet, she says.

When Odin was taken to a vet and his microchip scanned, the game was up.

He’d been reported as stolen, and the vet notified Auckland Council. When the owner learned the truth, he demanded money, denying he’d mistreated Odin.

Wolmarans says a supporter paid the man $1000 “to not sue me and take me to court”.

She says she has no regrets, insisting that Odin was being neglected, tied up by a busy road all day without food or shelter. He’s now with a good family, she says.

“I had to do what I had to do. In the rescue game you do lie, steal, cheat – you are dishonest, and I’m sorry about that.”

Wolmarans, originally from South Africa, has had a high public profile, with media articles covering her rescues of cats, dogs and other animals from situations she described as “horrific”, including 48 cats from a “cat prison” in Thames.

But her rescue methods - and the welfare of the animals she keeps – have raised concerns with many people who’ve had dealings with her.

She claims to be the victim of a Facebook “hate page” making false claims, but Stuff has spoken to more than two dozen people, including former Pixies staff and volunteers, clients and business associates, who say they are appalled by what’s gone on.

David White/Stuff Charmaine Wolmarans at her rented Dairy Flat property, where animals have the run of the place.

Former staff and volunteers talk of being “scarred for life” by their experience at Pixies.

“It never leaves you, the horrors of what happened there,” one said. They all asked that their names be withheld for fear of retaliation.

Multiple complaints have been made about Wolmarans to police, the SPCA, Auckland Council and various other agencies, but she seems to have escaped censure.

In a frank interview, Wolmarans admitted making “many, many” mistakes over the years – in all aspects of her life – but vowed to keep caring for the animals she loves.

She wound up the Pixies Animal Rescue Trust, a registered charity, last year after some bad publicity about alleged animal neglect.

She now runs a small doggy daycare under the name Smallpawz​, and rescues the occasional animal. ​

When Stuff visited her Auckland property in March, she had about 20 dogs on site – some of them rescues, others the pets of paying clients.

There were also about 23 cats, many feral, which had been moved from the cattery to the main house after the property was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nine of the cats and some small dogs sleep with Wolmarans and her husband, Dirk, she says, while other dogs sleep in pens in a converted triple garage and seem to have the run of the house.

Stuff has found that the Pixies rescue, established about a decade ago, never had resource consent.

The only consent issued by Auckland Council was in 2014 for a dog daycare centre – there were to be no more than 12 dogs on site, and they weren’t to stay overnight. Photos from March 2020 show far more than 12 dogs at the facility.

This photo shows far more than the 12 dogs Pixies was consented to have on site at the Dairy Flat property.

After a site visit in March 2021, when 24 dogs were found on the property, the council served an abatement notice, ordering Pixies to stop breaching the consent; a visit a year later found they were complying.

Pixies also had a cattery, which Wolmarans originally planned to run as a “posh” boarding facility.

But it ended up becoming a cat rescue, she says, taking in sick and feral cats, even though it wasn’t equipped to handle them.

“It got bigger, and then eventually the clients became fewer and the rescues became more.”

During the Covid lockdowns, things “went a bit out of control” and Pixies ended up with 256 cats at one point, Wolmarans says.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know when to say no, and I should have. But ... we did rescue large amounts of cats and re-homed over 500 in three years.”

Operating a business without resource consent carries a penalty of up to $600,000, but Auckland Council says it’s unlikely to investigate as the operation is now much reduced.

Former staff and volunteers at the cattery describe a chaotic operation, with sick and healthy animals mingling, shambolic record-keeping and lengthy delays in getting sick cats seen by a vet.

Wolmarans says many of the animals were already sick when they arrived from private properties and other shelters, and when Auckland went into Covid lockdown, vets were only taking emergency cases.

One woman who worked at the cattery for several months describes cats being “jammed in ... pissing and shitting everywhere.”

Sickness quickly spread.

supplied One of the sick cats from Pixies Animal Rescue.

“We had kittens dying in our arms all the time. We got no backing from [Wolmarans] to help with these animals.”

(Wolmarans says two cats died in their cages, of cat flu, which was “heartbreaking”.)

The former staffer says she felt she had no choice but to give medical treatments that she wasn't qualified for, such as injections.

“It's pretty daunting ... when you don’t know what you're doing.”

She says Wolmarans would put Vicks VapoRub​ under the chins of cats with flu.

Wolmarans admits that VapoRub was used, as it was good for clearing cats’ noses.

The over-the-counter cold and allergy medication Dimetapp​ was also used, she says.

Cory, of the Veterinary Association, says she would never use VapoRub on a cat, as it could be irritating if ingested.

David White stuff.co.nz Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans admits she took on far too many animals over the Covid-19 pandemic. Many had to be put down.

Another former staff member says treating and desexing cats, so they can be adopted or put into a managed colony, is a critical role of any rescue, but this wasn’t the case at Pixies.

It was like a revolving door, she says, with cats recovering from illness, only to get sick again as they mingled with infected ones.

Many would sit around for months without any effort to get them adopted, she claims.

She says some cats were taken for desexing, only for the vet to discover during surgery that they had already been desexed.

She left Pixies when things became “unbearable”.

“You put your heart into trying to do the right thing for these cats ... and they were being let down.”

Wolmarans confirms there were cases where cats that had already been desexed were sent for surgery. She explains that cats which came to Pixies from other rescues normally had an ear tipped if they were desexed, but that wasn’t always the case.

“Unfortunately record-keeping was terrible. I had a handover book, which I thought was enough. My staff introduced better ways, but they didn’t keep up with it.”

Another former Pixies worker says she came away from her time there with post-traumatic stress symptoms.

“I have really bad dreams.”

David White/Stuff Dogs and cats have the run of Charmaine Wolmarans' rented home in north Auckland. She sleeps with nine cats.

She said one cat that had been rescued from a “hoarding” situation in Murupara had a urinary tract problem.

“I told Charmaine from the moment he came in the door that this was what was going on with him, and she didn’t take him to the vet,” she says, through tears.

“Six weeks later she sent him to get [desexed], he got put down the next day because his kidneys were shutting down.”

Wolmarans admits sickness spread like wildfire, but says she hired a manager who was supposed to be running the cattery.

She claims the manager and staff didn’t follow protocols and were partly to blame, but “I should have taken responsibility as well. We’d taken on too many cats.”

She says it was extremely difficult during the Covid lockdowns, with rescues overflowing and vet appointments difficult to get.

Stuff Sick cats that came from Pixies Animal rescue, run by Charmaine Wolmarans.

Stuff spoke to an Auckland mother who went to Pixies to adopt a kitten for her children – their first pet.

“It was pretty rough ... it stunk so bad, lots of kittens in cages, but we didn’t know any better, we just picked a kitten out. We paid about $200.”

The woman says she was given no advice on what food to use. “We knew nothing ... we were so naive.”

When she took the kitten home, it became “really sick” with stomach issues and cat flu and nearly died.

It hadn’t been vaccinated or desexed, although Pixies had promised to pay for the operation if she dropped the kitten at its vet of choice, Vets North in Silverdale.

The kitten ended up staying at Vets North for about a week, and it eventually recovered. The woman says she insisted Pixies pay the bill, and it did.

“We didn’t get billed, so we were happy about that. But we should never have been given that kitten.”

Pixies initially advertised itself as a “no kill” shelter, meaning animals wouldn’t be put down.

But Wolmarans says it became untenable during the Covid pandemic, and they had to bring in a vet to euthanise animals which weren’t re-homeable.

“It’s unfortunate. I would have loved to be able to stay a no-kill shelter ... it’s very posh to be a no-kill shelter, “she says. “But ... sometimes you’ve got to make the call.”

David White/Stuff Wolmarans in her cattery, which was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wolmarans says on one day alone, 33 cats, with ringworm and bulging eyes, had to be put down. In total, 73 were euthanised.

“My staff were furious with me. I had no choice.” A few dogs had to be put down as well, she says.

Stuff has seen invoices showing Pixies buying large quantities of the euthanasia drug pentobarbital​ from Vets North.

Wolmarans says a vet was temporarily suspended while they were investigated over the amounts of pentobarbital they were taking for Pixies.

She says one of the partners, Dave van Zwanenberg, called to say they were bringing too many sick cats to the clinic, which was upsetting for its staff.

Van Zwanenberg, a volunteer firefighter, was killed in a landslide at Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Vets North did not respond to requests for comment about Pixies and Wolmarans.

The situation came to a head in September 2021, when Young, from New Lives Animal Rescue, visited Pixies and was shocked by conditions.

She convinced Wolmarans to surrender some of the cats to other rescues, and the SPCA helped uplift them.

Young says it’s “pretty disappointing” that Wolmarans continues to take on animals.

“Unfortunately that’s what happens with people in rescue, a lot of them they end up taking all these animals, and they don’t get the proper care that they need. There are multiple rescues around the country like it.

“There are things that the SPCA can do ... regular checks and things like that, but for some reason they don’t seem to.”

The SPCA wouldn’t answer detailed questions about its dealings with Pixies and Wolmarans.

In a statement, SPCA inspectorate team leader Andre Williams​ confirmed the organisation has investigated Pixies in the past, with “educational and assistance-based outcomes”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wolmarans with a rescued kitten in 2021.

Williams says the organisation can’t comment further because it’s “currently engaging with Pixies Animal Rescue”, apparently unaware that it no longer exists as an entity.

Jay Johanssen​, manager of the Paws 4 Life rescue, took in 34 cats from Pixies, 21 of which had to be euthanised.

He says every single cat had something wrong with it and there were obvious signs of neglect, including upper respiratory infections, ringworm, feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus.

“A number of cats that would have had minor ear infections while in [Pixies’] care, by the time they came to us, they had ruptured eardrums which didn't respond to treatment.”

Johanssen says one cat, Lucas, had come to Pixies from a hoarder’s property in Murupara in April 2021 with a ruptured eye. He received Lucas in September, and had to have the eye removed.

“That was five months in [Pixies’] care that he didn’t receive treatment for a rather serious injury.

“Sure, a lot of the animals would have gone to [them] in a bad state, that’s the point of a shelter and a rescue.

“You are also required to get them veterinary treatment, do so in a timely manner and meet your obligations under the Animal Welfare Act.”

Johanssen says some rescues don’t set boundaries and allow themselves to be “emotionally blackmailed” by people into taking more animals than they can cope with.

He wants to see minimum standards and an accreditation scheme introduced.

“It’s something I’ve been pushing for years. I think it’s very important the public knows these people are trustworthy and honest, and that they're regulated.”

Christine Breen, of Chained Dog Awareness, is full of praise for Wolmarans, who would sometimes foster dogs that had been relinquished by their owners. She did a “great job” rehabilitating them, Breen says.

But Pixies was used as a “dumping ground” for cats, she says – on one occasion someone brought more than 40 at once.

“How can you say ‘no’ to a sick animal?” Breen says.

Wolmarans says she’s learned from her mistakes, and will keep her operation small.

“I will continue with rescue, but on my terms. No more rescues coming and plonking their unwanted animals.”

* AMENDMENT: This article has been updated as the exact dosage of the Lorazepam given to Odin is not clear. (Amended April 2, 2023, 11.11am.)