Desperate bid to save animals as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes Hawke's Bay

Residents film flooding at Waiohiki, near Hastings, after the Tutaekuri River burst its banks on Tuesday morning.

A Hawke’s Bay man has described desperately trying to get his animals to safety before rising floodwaters are believed to have killed 60 of his lambs.

Fernhill​ residents John​ and Penny Pearce​ evacuated their lifestyle block in waist-deep water on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle struck the region.

John Pearce said his biggest worry was now for the pair's horses, which they had to leave behind in a friend's waterlogged paddock.

The couple's property is between the Ngaruroro​ and Tutaekuri​ rivers. He noticed about 9am Tuesday the Ngaruroro was coming over the stop bank, straight towards their home.

Shortly afterwards, his wife told him the Tutaekuri had burst its banks.

The couple quickly moved 40 ewes into a paddock on a hill, but despite their best efforts could not move their 60 lambs, which are now feared drowned.

“We couldn't get them out in time. It was just hopeless,” he said.

Next, the couple loaded their horses onto the horse float: “We knew we had to get out, but we weren't getting out without the horses.”

John Pearce/Supplied John and Penny Pearce frantically tried to evacuate their horses from their flooding property.

By the time they'd hooked the horse float onto the car, the water was about a metre deep on their driveway, he said. They were only able to drive for about 300m before they couldn't go any further.

Their only option was to get the horses to higher ground on foot, cutting a hole in a fence and walking across the neighbour’s paddock.

The couple then stood on a hill with the horses for “four or five hours” before realising no-one could get in to rescue them and they couldn’t stand there all night.

They then made the hard decision to leave the horses behind, in a paddock knee-deep with water.

John Pearce/Supplied John and Penny Pearce's property in Fernhill, Hawke's Bay, is "totalled" after being pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"The horses should be OK but they'll be wet and cold," he said.

“Hopefully we can get them out tomorrow.”

The Pearces then walked across the hills to reach their neighbours' home.

As they walked, they could see water had reached the ceiling inside their house – it was “totalled”, John Pearce said.

“It's absolutely incredible the amount of water here.

“We've had big rain events before, but it's because the two rivers have burst their banks that it's just a perfect storm.”

The couple have only their phones and the clothes on their backs. Pearce said it was raining again in the Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday evening and he was worried the water would start to rise again.

“There’s flooding coming from both ends of our road and we're like piggy in the middle – just a little strip of dry road, and that could change in an instant.”

Others had lost animals too – his neighbour’s 20 steers had been washed away down the river.

“He tried to help but you can't when it's that swift ... You've just got to watch and you can't help and change it.”