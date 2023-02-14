Intruder spooks residents in suburban Wellington home

The occupants of the address woke to a male intruder in their home. (File photo)

Police are investigating a home invasion at a residential address in Wellington on Sunday.

The occupants of the address in Tasman St, Mt Cook, woke to a male intruder in their home.

The man ran from the address when confronted and the occupants called police at around 6am. Nothing is understood to have been stolen from the address.

Acting Detective Sergeant Rae Herrick said occupants were understandably shaken by the incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, who might have information that could assist us with investigation.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has had property disturbed or has experienced a similar incident.

NZ POLICE Police have launched a new number – 105 – meant for crimes that pose no immediate danger to the public, such as burglary, vandalism and general inquiries (first published in 2019).

The male intruder is described as being in his 30s-40s, of Māori or Pacific Island descent, just short of six feet tall, of solid-build, with long hair and a thick, dark beard.

He is believed to have been wearing a scruffy black jersey and a horizontal striped black and grey beanie.

”We would like to speak to anyone who noticed a man fitting this description in the area recently, or anyone who has CCTV that may assist us with ourenquiries,” Herrick said.

Police can be contacted via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 230213/0283.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.