Cyclone Gabrielle: Body recovered in search for missing Muriwai firefighter

Stuff senior journalist Ali Mau gives an update on the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrille in Muriwai, Auckland.

Fire and Emergency has recovered a body in the search for a firefighter missing after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg has been missing since a slip came down on Monday night, toppling houses in Muriwai on Auckland’s west coast.

Police confirmed the body of a volunteer firefighter was recovered from a landslide in Muriwai early on Wednesday afternoon, but did not release the name.

Another firefighter was critically injured in the slip.

On Wednesday morning, Fire and Emergency officials named the injured firefighter as Craig Stevens.

He remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital, they said.

According to Stevens' LinkedIn profile, he has been a volunteer firefighter for the Muriwai brigade since 2018.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle

Fire and Emergency said they had not yet identified the body, but would be working to do so on Wednesday.

“This morning, our team, working alongside police, located a body in the area where they were searching. We have not yet identified who this is and will be working with police to retrieve and identify the body,” Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said.

Van Zwanenberg is a vet, pilot and father of two young children.

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg with his wife Amy.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory earlier said the last thing rescuers wanted was to make the situation worse and that was why the process to locate the firefighter was a slow one.

“The longer the search goes on, we've got grave concerns for the safety of our firefighter,” he said.

“Our intention is to bring our firefighter home.”

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg was part of a crew of firefighters investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Fire and Emergency’s national Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) operations manager Craig Monrad said there were 100 USAR experts operating across the country.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai in west Auckland was one of the worst hit areas during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Monrad said the search for the missing firefighter had ceased on Tuesday night when it got dark, but resumed again on Wednesday morning.

“We are doing everything we can to get our missing firefighter, friend, colleague and loved one back in what is a very challenging operation,” Gregory said.

“We are also ensuring we support the whanau of the affected firefighters and the other members of their brigade as the impact of this situation is still very raw.”

Van Zwanenberg is a partner at Kumeū vet clinic Vets North.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai, in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday night, causing slips and significant damage.

Vets North partner Mark Young declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday afternoon, other than to say “we're just devastated”.

A father of two, van Zwanenberg studied in the United Kingdom before moving to New Zealand.

Eva Mueller, who lives a street over from Motutara Rd, said she was shaken by a loud noise in the night.

“We heard a very big crack and bang sound and of course we didn't know what it was, but obviously it would have been that slip and trees and the house coming down,” she said.

She then got an emergency notification saying she and other residents should go to the local Surf Life Saving Club.

“I walked down there and there [were] lots and lots of people there. Then we heard that several people lost their houses and everything and one fireman was [missing].

“It's just so sad.”

On Wednesday morning, Fire and Emergency’s head of Auckland and Northland response, Ron Devlin, said one of the organisation’s biggest focuses was “the welfare of our people”.

“We need to maintain their ability to respond.”

Eva Mueller/Supplied Muriwai resident Eva Mueller says some houses have toppled over.

Delvin said the Muriwai community fire station had been stood down and Fire and Emergency was “wrapping welfare around families”.

“Firefighters there are taking a break and starting to go into a healing space,” he said, adding they were being covered by Titirangi’s fire station.

Deputy national commander Dr Stephanie Rotorangi said the number of calls across the country had been steady overnight.

Rotorangi could not give a figure on how many rescues Fire and Emergency had been involved in, but said the conditions were "challenging".

Rotorangi cautioned against “spontaneous volunteering”, and said community efforts to help needed to be properly coordinated with the heads of the disaster response.