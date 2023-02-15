Buried whale uncovered for a second time in Cyclone Gabrielle

A sperm whale lies dead at the southern end of Wharekaho/ Simpsons Beach. Video first published October 25 2022.

A sperm whale buried on the Coromandel coast in October has been uncovered by Cyclone Gabrielle.

This is the second time in a month that Puhiwai Rangi’s resting place at Wharekaho/Simpsons Beach has been disturbed by storms, after Cyclone Hale washed away sand from atop the creature.

A plan is being established to rebury the whale, DOC’s Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly says, but the wider clean-up effort in the Coromandel must take priority.

“We have visited the site this week, and we’re formulating a plan to arrange for reburial of the whale,” Kelly said.

READ MORE:

* Whale carcass work finishes, rāhui lifted at Coromandel beach

* Giant of the deep could help save forest giants

* Mā te taonga a Tangaroa ngā taonga a Tāne e whakaora



Finding sufficient “resources and expertise” to carry out the work against the backdrop of major road closures, surface flooding and slips is a challenge.

“Our first challenge is obtaining the resources and expertise we need to carry out this work. The peninsula has been hit very hard by Cyclone Gabrielle and resources really need to be directed to where they are most urgently required.”

DOC staff in the Coromandel are also involved wider multi-agency response to the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, and are triaging work and resources accordingly, Kelly said.

Supplied Puhiwai Rangi uncovered for a second time, this time by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kelly urged residents near the whale burial site to be patient, considerate and co-operative during a time of immense stress.

“We really need our community to pull together at this time. We will get to the whale when have the resources and expertise available.”

One part-time resident of Wharekaho who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, described the whale as having been “exhumed” and told of their concerns about the “putrefying carcass.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis urged community support in regards to the whale.

Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis, whose home overlooks Wharekaho, asked for respect of culture and tikanga during a difficult time.

“Ngāti Hei see whales as a taonga, in this case a taonga gifted to us as a resource for cultural use for cultural reasons - it’s a really important part of our ancient Ngati Hei history.

“I’m asking our community to support us and our treaty partners the Department of Conservation during a very trying time, regardless of their own views.”