Cyclone Gabrielle: Join Stuff's fundraising campaign to help those affected by the devastating storm

Can you help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle?

Thank you, NZ! We’re overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of our audience –you’ve raised more than $1 million in just over 12 hours for Cyclone Gabrielle relief. That is something to be immensely proud of, and we’re grateful to every one of the more than 10,000 donors.

But these devastated communities are far from out of the woods. So let’s keep going.

Cyclone Gabrielle has had a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of Kiwis.

Thousands of people have had to flee their homes; many will likely never return to them after flooding and slips ravaged communities. A number of people are feared dead, hundreds are uncontactable, and thousands have been without power and essential supplies.

The response was called “the largest emergency housing project that the country will have ever had to undertake”, by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Those affected need your support. Stuff is calling for readers to support the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a state of emergency has been declared.

We donated $10,000 to get the ball rolling. You can contribute here – no donation is too small.

The Red Cross is on the ground dealing with immediate welfare needs and supporting people's emotional, practical and social needs. Mayoral Relief Funds help local communities support whānau, community organisations and marae after an emergency.

Stuff will distribute funds evenly between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.