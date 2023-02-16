Watch: Pig saved from drowning in rising floodwaters

A group of friends saw the pig on the way to rescue items from an Awatoto home.

A group of friends has saved a pig from drowning in floodwaters in cyclone-hit Napier.

Ryan Jennings and Mitchell Barnett were travelling to Mitchell’s home in Awatoto to salvage what they could from the flooded property on Tuesday, TVNZ reports.

During the trip, the group spotted a pig struggling in the floodwater and decided to bring it with them.

The pig has since made a full recovery and can be seen running around Ryan’s Taradale garden.