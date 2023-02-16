Cyclone Gabrielle: Inside Wairoa, the most isolated town

Puketapu from the air from the electricians as they flew to Wairoa.

Kelly Dennett and visual journalist Ricky Wilson are inside the cut-off town of Wairoa, giving a first look after Cyclone Gabrielle viciously swept through. Here’s what they’ve seen so far.

The streets of the Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa are caked in mud. Queues for food are out the door at the local welfare centre, and at least 60 people who fled their homes are bedding down in an evacuation shelter.

Many more are staying with friends and whānau. But the message from Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, and incident controller Juanita Savage, to those waiting to hear from cut-off families is: we are caring for your loved ones. Please don’t worry.

Little said the town’s main issues were communication, petrol, food and water supplies. Officials believe there is enough water for a few days, but are asking residents to conserve as much as possible.

Officials don’t believe anybody is missing or injured, but volunteers and emergency officials are still going door to door. The main concern was for those isolated in more rural areas.

The local New World supermarket has reopened and food parcels are available to residents.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mud cakes the streets of Wairoa on Thursday.

Local businessman John Malis, who owns a cafe, bakery and dairy, said he watched with horror as the Wairoa River grew higher and higher on Tuesday. The river runs along one of the town’s main streets, and his businesses.

“We thought something must be wrong. We were aware there was a cyclone coming. We were anxious, thinking: ‘What’s going on?’.” He and his partner prepared their three children for the possibility they would have to flee.

“I was so scared. I was talking to my kids, saying you have to be ready to leave.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF At least 60 people have been evacuated from their homes and are at the centre in Wairoa.

Local resident Austin King spoke with disbelief about the town’s plight. After a sleepless night during which the wind and rain had lashed his family’s home, on the riverbank, he and a relative woke at 6.30am on Tuesday to assess the damage. People living north of the river had fared the worst, he said.

“We’re really thankful [the water] didn’t come up to our property,” he said. “It was really frightening.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Queues of local residents can be seen at in the hard-hit town of Wairoa.

Wairoa District Council briefing for residents

In a briefing note to residents that Stuff has seen, Wairoa’s council said Cyclone Gabrielle was "the most catastrophic weather event Wairoa has experienced in living memory". A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday.

Flooding from the Wairoa River had the most significant impact, with hundreds of people evacuated from their homes. Fuel supply in the town was limited and only available to essential services.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Residents walk along mud-covered paths in Wairoa on Thursday.

The public has been asked to stay off the roads to keep them clear for emergency and civil defence vehicles. "Unnecessary traffic is hindering their current emergency response."

Water supplies were low and people were asked to use them only for drinking.

SH2 to Napier was closed and bridges along the route had been washed away. The connection to Gisborne and through SH38 was being worked on.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Residents told Stuff about the scary ordeals they’ve faced this week.

Contractors were focused on connecting up the local roading network. The electricity supply was erratic.

Work was under way to get food, water fuel and generators, which had been identified as priorities for the district. For those who urgently needed them, kai packs would be available to pick up from the Te Whare Maire building at10-11am and 2-3pm daily.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The streets of Wairoa are caked in mud and water after being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

1 NEWS The bridge over the Waikari River connecting Napier and Wairoa has nearly been completely washed away.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wairoa has been facing internet and communication issues since the storm passed through.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The first images from Wairoa show some of the damage the cut-off town has faced since the storm passed through.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff journalists and photographers have only managed to get into Wairoa on Thursday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Cars can be seen covered in mud in Wairoa.