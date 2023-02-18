What exactly is a Unimog?

New Zealand Defence Force’s rural fire appliance, a Unimog, was deployed to help in Auckland in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The word “Unimog” has been heard more often in the past few weeks after Auckland’s flooding and the more recent Cyclone Gabrielle.

But what are they? And can you buy one? Let us tell you about our old friend the Unimog.

So, what is a Unimog?

The Universal-Motor-Gerät, more commonly known by as the Unimog, is a high clearance vehicle, with big wheels which can often be unaffected by flooded areas or waterways.

READ MORE:

* More than 10,000 people displaced in wake of cyclone. Where will we house them?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: PM paints bleak picture with 'big challenges ahead'

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Body seen in floodwaters, fears of more deaths than confirmed four



A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson defined a Unimog as a “4-tonne, 4-wheel drive truck used for various tasks including troop movement, stores carriage and a light gun tractor”.

While the word Unimog is often used to describe any high truck with big wheels, it is officially a model of Mercedes-Benz.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff NZDF Unimogs were deployed to Nelson during a local state of emergency in 2022. (File photo)

Where did the Unimog come from?

The first Unimog was developed under the direction of Albert Friedrich in 1948, during the World War II, for use in agriculture.

However, it was eventually bought by Mercedes-Benz and developed into the trucks, buses and lorries you see today.

Unimogs deployed to help in areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle are the U1700L (1976-88) model, with massive wheels, high ground clearance, portal axels and a snorkel.

Many have come to see this model as the classic Unimog.

They also have four pedals – an accelerator, clutch and two brakes.

Can you tell me more about these Unimogs?

Sure! There are currently 220 Unimogs within the NZDF fleet. The NZDF has two models the U1700 General Service and the U1300 Ambulance.

While most commonly associated with militaries, Unimogs are also used for logging, firefighting and as snowploughs, among other things.

They are often unaffected in flooded areas (because they are really high) and some can operate in floodwaters of up on 1.2 meters, hence why they have been very useful in the current climate.

In November 2017, the New Zealand Defence Force sold 40 of them.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Unimogs helped rescue Westport people trapped in floods during 2021. (File photo)

Those Unimogs had a wheelbase of over 3.8m and an unladen weight of 6872kg.

Photos on auction website TradeMe at the time, showed surface rust, lichen and cobwebs on the 1980s 4x4s, with descriptions ranging from “still very drivable” to “will not drive due to transmission issue”.

Two Unimogs up for disposal were donated by Ron Mark, the Minister of Defence at the time, to Northland in 2019.

Mita Harris (Ngāpuhi) looks after two of them. On Monday night he used one of the ex-army Unimogs to drive a heavily pregnant woman stuck in floodwater, to hospital so she could give birth.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Westport local Mickey Ryan helped rescue residents from their homes in his Unimog during recent flooding in the Buller area. (First published July 23, 2021)

As Cyclone Gabrielle raged over Northland, Harris drove the woman to Bay of Islands hospital from south of Kawakawa.

Unimogs have also been tasked with dropping off essential groceries to those in the cyclone-affected communities of Wairoa, Tokomaru Bay, Tologa Bay and Ruatoria.

So how can I get one?

If you’re like me and this article has a woken a deep desire in you to purchase your very own Unimog, it’s your lucky day.

A 1987 Mercedes-Benz Other Unimog U1700L is listed on TradeMe for only $53,000.