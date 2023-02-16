Cyclone Gabrielle: Te Karaka locals rushed up hills to safety as usually benign river swamped their town

PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media during a visit to flood-stricken Gisborne on Thursday, February 16.

It was the speed that got them.

No sooner had they left their house at the instruction of civil defence volunteers, and the residents of Te Karaka, 25km northwest of Gisborne, than the water was around their feet.

They had time to rush to their homes, get whanāu out and into cars and then rushed up two nearby hills.

Four hundred people ended up atop one hill and one hundred up another.

Together, as daylight broke, they looked on as their village was overcome by the Waipaoa River.

Usually a benevolent presence that provided the area its livelihood, its brown and gouging waters was taking over their houses about 5am on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his entourage visited these people on Thursday, many of whom were now living at the local school.

Among them were sisters Barbara and Heather Tuhi.

"This was worse than Bola. Bola didn't even affect our street. It was nothing compared to Gabrielle," Barbara said.

"There wasn't any water when we got out of the house, then the street was a river. We were all up there in the rain sitting in our cars looking down," she said.

Patrick Roberts got woken up and told to register his whanau at the school. By the time he got back to his home, holding his sleeping wife and two kids, there was water flowing through the house.

"I got them out of the house and we rushed up the hill as quick as we could. We only just made it. The place was flooding as we went. If we'd been any later we wouldn't have got through," he said.

Pomare Wikote lived with his wife and five others. Their house is a wreck.

"We had to all rush up the hill, the water was so deep, right through the house, about a metre deep. We might be able to salvage a few things but the whole place smells like sewage," Wikote said.

One of those who ran around alerting people to get out of their homes was Frank Ngatoro.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan thanked him for his actions.

"You saved lives," she told him.