HUHA a 'Noah's Ark' for animals rescued from Hawke's Bay floodwaters

Three cats, six goldfish and a dog named Olly – HUHA has 10 animals in its charge at its Hastings makeshift shelter, but they fear many more are coming, writes Bess Manson

HUHA is preparing to be a “Noah’s Ark” for animals displaced in Hawke’s Bay by Cyclone Gabrielle.

From stock and cattle to goldfish and domestic pets, HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) is ready to receive animals in need at their makeshift shelter in the lounge area of the Hawke’s Bay Racing Centre.

“We are prepared to be a Noah’s Ark that can care for the animals till people can take a moment, breathe and get themselves organised,” said HUHA founder Carolyn Press-McKenzie.

Having just set up on Thursday afternoon, they have just a handful of animals in their charge but Press-McKenzie expects a sharp rise if past disasters they have assisted in are anything to go by.

“One dog today isn’t a lot, but it will potentially grow,” she said.

“During the 2019 Nelson fires I had one dog the first day, three the second and by the third we were pushing 400. You just don’t know. Bit if we don’t have anyone come in with an animal that’s a good thing.”

Many animals were displaced with stock, particularly, turning up in strange places, she said.

SUPPLIED Animal Evac volunteer rescuers on the job in Hawke's Bay.

“Yesterday a horse was found on a roundabout. Animals are being washed and displaced, many are lost.”

They were awaiting nine new arrivals – three cats, and six goldfish that had been found in a drain.

She said the messaging was going out to all the community centres and Civil Defence that they were in situ and ready to help.

“People have been rescued, but the animals are still in buildings.

“Some people will be able to take their animals to a friend or family’s home, but there are others whose wheels will be spinning … Animals can be dropped here where they will be cared for while people process and organise.”

HUHA had created roomy enclosures with plush beds, toys, good food and good company at the Racing Centre at Raureka, Hawke’s Bay, she said.

“We try to make it as fun and enriching as we can so the animals that come in don’t stop to think about being displaced.”

HUHA brought a cattle stock trailer and horse floats to assist with rescues. The Race Centre had given them 80 stables to use for horses, goats and sheep that might need shelter, she said.

Two weeks ago HUHA set up a shelter in Warkworth to care for animals affected by the January floods in Auckland and again when Cyclone Gabrielle smashed the top of the North Island.

They still have 24 animals at the Auckland shelter. At the moment they had just one dog in their care in Hastings.

That’s Olly the golden Labrador, rescued by Animal Evac on Thursday after his owner was plucked from his home by air.

Olly was faring well after being found hidden under a bed of his flooded house, said Press-McKenzie.

“He is so enthusiastic. He thinks the world loves him. And he’s right.”