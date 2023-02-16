Police search for hunter missing in Glenorchy

Murray was described as an experienced hunter and well-equipped for his trip.

A police search is under way for a missing hunter.

On Thursday at 7.30pm a post on the Southern District Police’s Facebook page said Murray (no surname given) had not been heard from since Sunday afternoon when he went hunting in the tributaries of the lower Dart River.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and carrying an olive-green backpack.

Murray’s family has concerns for his safety and extensive searches are taking place around the area, including aerial searches.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to assist the search please phone 105.