Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff's fundraising campaign hits $3 million

Thousands of Kiwis have already contributed – can you help?

Thank you very much for your kind donation(s), Aotearoa! Stuff’s fundraising campaign for those caught in the Cyclone Gabrielle devastation has hit $3 million, in just four days.

And that’s down to you – all 30,000 (nearly) of you who have dug deep to help out others.

Thank you to every single person who has contributed. And to the businesses who have answered our call to match Stuff’s $10,000 donation – Infometrics, NLC Payroll, MYOB, E tū, Sutton Tools NZ Ltd, TimeFiler, Electric Kiwi, Powerhouse Civil Ltd, Waikato Orthodontic Centre, Uara Digital Ltd and Quiqq Partners. Who’s next?

We’re throwing down the wero (challenge) to NZ businesses to show their support alongside the thousands of individuals who have given up their hard-earned cash to help others.

Stuff launched this campaign with our own $10,000 and any companies that match or better that will get a big shout-out here. Email editor@stuff.co.nz with details of your donation.

Thousands of New Zealanders are facing dire situations after flooding and slips ravaged communities. A number of people are feared dead, and thousands have been without power, communications and essential supplies.

Those affected need your support. Stuff is calling for readers to support the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a state of emergency has been declared.

Stuff chief executive and owner Sinead Boucher said the devastation seen first-hand by journalists on the ground prompted the idea for the fundraiser.

“Their reports have been shocking and utterly heartbreaking. We were just as affected and upset as everyone else and, like the rest of the country, wanted to find a way we could offer practical help.”

With the worst affected towns and districts still in the crisis stage, Boucher said it was clear there was a long hard recovery ahead.

“We are so grateful other New Zealand companies are also getting in and helping, by donating to the fund or offering whatever support they can,” Boucher said.

“Let’s keep going and raise as much money as we possibly can to help people get back on their feet.”

The Red Cross is on the ground dealing with immediate welfare needs and supporting people's emotional, practical and social needs. Mayoral Relief Funds help local communities support whānau, community organisations and marae after an emergency.

Stuff will distribute funds evenly between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.