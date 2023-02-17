Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff's fundraising campaign raises $1 million, and we're not done yet

Thousands of Kiwis have already contributed – can you help?

Aotearoa, you’re incredible. Together we raised more than $1 million in less than a day to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle – and we’re not done yet.

Thank you to every single person who has contributed. Now we’re throwing down the wero (challenge) to NZ businesses to show their support alongside the thousands of individuals who have given up their hard-earned cash to help others.

Stuff launched this campaign with our own $10,000 and any companies that match or better that will get a big shout out here.

Thousands of New Zealanders are facing dire situations after flooding and slips ravaged communities. A number of people are feared dead, and thousands have been without power, communications and essential supplies.

Those affected need your support. Stuff is calling for readers to support the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a state of emergency has been declared.

The Red Cross is on the ground dealing with immediate welfare needs and supporting people's emotional, practical and social needs. Mayoral Relief Funds help local communities support whānau, community organisations and marae after an emergency.

Stuff will distribute funds evenly between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.