Large police presence at Auckland's Shooters Saloon

Police outside Shooters Saloon in Kingsland on Thursday night.

A large police presence has been seen outside an Auckland bar on Thursday night.

Shooters Saloon in Kingsland had more than a dozen police officers outside it around 9pm on Thursday.

In a video posted on social media, eight officers could be seen standing across the pavement.

One man at the event could be seen wearing a shirt with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on it, with the words “tyrant” and “murderer”.

Recently Shooters had advertised a “Red Witch Leaving Party” on its fence.

Shooters Saloon owner Shayne LaRosa previously made headlines when he stood for the Albert-Eden local board in 2022.

LaRosa said at the time that he believed the Covid-19 vaccines were “sterilising young women to reduce the population”.

A police spokesperson said police had been conducting a pre-planned search warrant at the saloon.

“One person has been summonsed to appear in court on liquor licence issues,” the spokesperson said.

LaRosa asked Stuff to call him back on Friday about the incident.