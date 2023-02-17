Cyclone Gabrielle: Fallen firefighter a 'dedicated and loving husband and father'

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory delivered a statement about the death of Muriwai volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens.

Volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens is being remembered as a “dedicated and loving husband and father” after he died on Thursday evening.

Stevens was taken to hospital in a critical condition late on Monday night after he was caught in a landslide in Auckland’s Muriwai.

On Wednesday, the body of his colleague Dave van Zwanenberg was found after he, too, was caught in the same landslide.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said at a media conference on Friday afternoon the “tragedy has been a heavy blow" for the men's whānau, friends, firefighter colleagues and the Muriwai community.

He said Craig had died “fighting valiantly ‘til the end”.

The loss showed the dangers emergency workers were exposed to when protecting people, he said.

“Craig and Dave died helping others, working with their teammates for the benefit of their community.”

Matt Coplon​, who has known Stevens for more than 20 years, posted a tribute on a website for Profile Racing – the BMX team Stevens rode for – saying he and those at the team were “shattered to say goodbye”.

Instagram/Supplied Volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens has died after being caught in a landslide at Muriwai.

“Our hearts are broken for his wife Lucy and their two sons and the rest of his family as well as his friends across the globe,” the tribute said.

In the message, Coplon said Stevens was “an amazing man” and “a dedicated and loving husband and father, an incredible friend”.

Earlier on Thursday before the news came through about Stevens’ death, Coplon said it was no surprise his friend had been risking his life to help people when he was hurt.

“Of course, that’s exactly what Craig would do,” Coplon said.

Stevens, who grew up in both South Africa and the United Kingdom, had been a volunteer firefighter since 2018.

He had been a freestyle BMX rider for years, which is where he and Coplon met and “immediately became friends”.

“He's an easily likeable person, a great storyteller, an amazing bike rider, and very protective of both his friends and family.”

Coplon described his friend as “exceptional at everything” and said it made sense he was “ready to risk it for the community”.

Stevens and his wife Lucy originally came to New Zealand on a working holiday, but were still here close to a decade later.

Since the news of the firefighter’s death was announced, a Givealittle has been set up to support Stevens’ wife and their two young boys.

An official Muriwai Volunteer Firefighter Brigade fund had been established on Givealittle in the memory of Stevens and van Zwanenberg.

On Tuesday morning after the rescue, Gregory​ said Stevens was extracted in a “really highly technical rescue” and taken to hospital.

At the time Gregory said there was obvious concern for Stevens’ condition, as “with any crush injury it becomes very risky when a person is released after being trapped after a period of time”.

The search for van Zwanenberg was initially suspended because of the dangers posed by the unstable ground, but his body was recovered on Wednesday.

Flags at fire stations around the country were flying at half-mast on Thursday in honour of van Zwanenberg.

Following Friday’s press conference, Fire and Emergency leaders headed outside to lower the flag on the building to half-mast.

The media conference marked the first time Fire and Emergency had officially named van Zwanenberg as the first firefighter to die after the landslide.

A New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union spokesperson said Stevens made the “ultimate sacrifice” for his community.

“His service and commitment to the community will not be forgotten.”

His and van Zwanenberg’s deaths were being deeply felt through the wider Fire and Emergency service and the Muriwai community, they said.

“The Muriwai Fire Brigade is now facing the future without two of their crew, their mates, their extended family.”