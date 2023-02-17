Major route into Tairāwhiti Gisborne to open Saturday

Footage of the Mangatokerau Bridge near Tolaga Bay shows damage and a river choked by forestry slash.

As more roads open up in the Tairāwhiti Gisborne area the level of devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, and how it compares to previous storms becomes abundantly clear.

Locals in Tairāwhiti and in Hawke’s Bay were who’d been through Bola were always loath to compare any storm or damage to Bola, no matter how serious.

Not any more.

At least not in many areas. For sure, Bola tore down some hillsides and ripped down homes and roofs etc that Cyclone Gabrielle didn’t, but from now on – at least until the next big one – Gabrielle will be the benchmark.

Seven people died in Cyclone Bola. Gabrielle has claimed six lives so far, but indications are that that number will grow.

On Friday morning the HMNZS Manawanui arrived in Poverty Bay off Gisborne city.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The Mangatokerau Bridge near Tolaga Bay, on Thursday.

It was able to drop much needed supplies in Tokomaru Bay on Thursday, and was due to do the same in Tolaga Bay, before being diverted north to the more isolated Waipiro Bay.

The area is still relatively isolated, although a convoy of trucks bringing supplies made it over from Opotiki on Thursday.

That road, State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Opotiki, will re-open between 7am and 7pm on Saturday.

A Gisborne District Council spokesperson said more convoys would come over the road on Friday.

The road south to Hawke’s Bay is closed and to the north is only open as far as Tolaga Bay.

Tairāwhiti police area commander inspector Sam Aberahama said more police staff were due in the district on Friday.

SUPPLIED State Highway 2 between Opotoki and TairÄwhiti Gisborne is expected to be open to the public later on Friday.

“We’ve got some crime creeping back in. One thing that concerns me is that the number of family harm reports is down. We’re trying to get into the community to connect with them and see what is happening,” he said.

Presently 111 calls could only be made from landline to landline. Cellphone coverage was improving but still mostly out and internet was only available through Starlink connections at a few sites in town.