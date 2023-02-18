Neighbours of at-risk tower hit by cyclone displaced for at least another week

People living around a 30-metre tower in Auckland were urged to evacuate as soon as possible during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Those living near a 100-year-old Auckland tower that forced evacuations during Cyclone Gabrielle won’t be back in their homes for at least another week.

Auckland Emergency Management established a temporary exclusion zone around the Colonial Ammunition shot tower in Mt Eden on Monday evening, due to fears of the tower toppling in strong winds.

Occupants were ordered to evacuate the nearby area and they haven’t been allowed back in since.

They will only be allowed supervised access on Saturday at 10am to retrieve items that they need.

“Should residents need items such as emergency medication, council officers will work with them to retrieve it,” an Auckland Emergency Management spokesperson said.

There would be council officers present to monitor the tower and ensure the safety of residents, the spokesperson said.

Resident Brian Folau said he and his whānau were planning to head back into their property as soon as they were allowed.

The residence was not red stickered or flooded and he was looking forward to being in their own home again, even if only for a short while, he said.

Folau trusted it would be safe enough to enter.

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor Julie Fairey said there were three options for the tower: demolition, relocate or stabilise.

However, the final decision lay with the Government.

Fairey said residents should expect to be cordoned off for at least a week longer, no matter what decision was made.

“Either way it's going to be a while before people can be back unfortunately,” she said.

“It’s going to take time to stabilise it if it’s staying or take it down safely, which would take at least five working days and they wouldn’t be able to start until Monday.”

The shot tower is the last remaining 20th century tower of its sort in Australasia.

It was built to produce lead ammunition as demand increased during World War I.

Ammunition was made from melting lead and dropping it from the height of the tower into water.

The Colonial Ammunition Company that used the tower closed in 1986. The tower has a category one heritage status.