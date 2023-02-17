Injured and contaminated animals rescued in Hastings after floods

About 30 kittens were transported from Hawke's Bay SPCA centres to Wellington to ease pressure on staff in cyclone-affected areas.

Injured, contaminated and exhausted animals are arriving at an emergency animal shelter in Hastings.

Staff at HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) were processing dogs, cats, horses and a few forlorn chickens caught up in Cyclone Gabrielle’s chaos till 2am on Friday.

Animals had been plucked from rooftops and inside homes by Veterinary Emergency Response Team (VERT) and the SPCA, whose staff were out in the field throughout the night, said HUHA founder Carolyn Press-McKenzie.

So far the emergency shelter set up at the Hawke’s Bay Racing Centre housed 15 dogs, five cats, two chickens and six goldfish found in a drain. Two horses brought to the centre had been claimed by their owners.

Press-McKenzie feared more would need shelter in their ‘Noah’s Ark’ over the coming days.

“The animals have been in floodwaters, so we are giving them a decontamination wash. Some have wounds and injuries. Some are being sent to a local vet, the rest we are just bedding down and keeping warm and safe,” she said.

SUPPLIED Animal Evac rescuers swing into action to save one lucky dog.

“They didn’t even bark or cry through the night. They just slept. These animals are exhausted.

“It’s devastating to see they have been through such a trauma, but it’s comforting to see them safe.”

Press-McKenzie said HUHA was getting calls every two minutes from people asking for help or looking for their animal.

Some pets’ addresses are known and some are simply lost “so there will be a bit of work around reuniting with their owners.”

While they were well set up with blankets, beds and toys for the animals, Press-McKenzie said they were desperate for towels.

“As we decontaminate an animal we go through five or six towels which are covered in silt and toxins and pollutants and that’s a biohazard, so we have to throw them away. If anyone wants to donate towels, that would be amazing.”

MPI animal welfare staff, HUHA and the SPCA established the temporary animal shelter at the Hawke’s Bay Racecourse in Hastings earlier this week.

supplied SPCA staff help a sheep battered by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay.

MPI is co-ordinating animal welfare response efforts in flood-impacted areas.

The number of animals in their care is expected to rise as more people are displaced from their homes, said Wayne Ricketts, MPI’s national animal welfare co-ordinator.

“Supplies and the team are ready to cater for this.

“Feed for horses and livestock has been kindly donated from outside of the area. This is available for collection and people can pick this up from Montana Arena, 33 Montana Road, Bridge Pa and Napier RDA.”

Ricketts said people affected by the cyclone could also take their pets to civil defence centres if they have evacuated. Dogs must be on a leash and if possible, muzzled. Cats and other companion animals should be contained, he said.

SUPPLIED Animal Evac volunteer rescuers on the job in Hawke's Bay.

MPI had called on its Massey team to assist with rescues in the Hawke’s Bay. Since being on the ground late on Tueday it had helped with over 20 rescues.

MPI was also supported by Animal Evac New Zealand, whose swift water rescue team assisted early in the response.

Meanwhile, the SPCA was providing a number of kennels to pet owners forced to evacuate their homes. It was also in the process of sending pet food packages to the affected areas.

It had transported about 30 kittens down to its Wellington Centre to take the pressure off Hawke’s Bay teams.

An adoption day was being held on Saturday at the SPCA’s Newtown centre where desexed kittens would be offered at half price.

supplied There will be an adoption day on Saturday February 18 at SPCA's Newtown centre.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said seeing images and footage of animals in distress and escaping floodwaters was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

“We are so grateful to members of the public who were able to step in and take animals to safety where possible.

”We understand that many people are deeply concerned about their pets and other animals affected by the cyclone, and we are doing everything we can to provide assistance and support.

“While this situation is still unfolding, we will no doubt have a greater understanding of its impact on animals in the days and weeks to come.”