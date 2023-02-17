'Absolute devastation': Cyclone Gabrielle hammers Ākitio in coastal Tararua

Many roads in eastern Tararua have been damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Community leaders say they are there to support isolated Tararua areas after a rural settlement has been left “devastated” by Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the effects of the cyclone have not been as severe as further north, parts of Tararua, which is still in a state of emergency, have been batted by bad weather.

Teams of people from Tararua District Council, iwi groups and other support agencies have been going on outreach missions to isolated communities cut off since the cyclone hit, offering support and checking building safety. Further missions are planned.

Many of Tararua’s rural roads are closed to the public as work is being done to restore access, but the support teams have been using 4WD vehicles to get through flood-affected areas.

Ākitio, a small beach settlement east of Dannevirke, had been cut off until a small team got through on Thursday.

In a video from mayor Tracey Collis, she said a team had got through treacherous conditions on unstable land.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Roads remain closed across the Tararua district.

Councillor Sharon Wards had visited Ākitio and said the people there were resilient and in good spirits, but there was “absolute devastation” in the area.

“They’re going to need every bit of support we as a community can give them. They want to be connected again. They want to know that they can carry on getting their sheep in the truck and doing their business.

“They want to be able to go to work in Dannevirke or Pongaora and at the moment they can’t do any of that.”

She said she had never seen such devastation of land. Wards spent the day hugging people and she said the community had to back their people.

“They just wanted to know someone cared. They wanted to know they were being listened to.”

Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua’s Lorraine Stephenson was also on the mission to Ākitio. She grew up in the area but was shocked to see what state it was in.

“The water mark was often higher than our truck. The devastation is way beyond my belief. I’m thinking to myself how the hell are we going to manage this?

“We have all this roading, just even to guarantee we can get a road out to Ākitio for these whānau out there, that is going to take some doing the way things are.”

She said many driveways were inaccessible and a lot of the roads were compromised as roads could give way or a tree could fall, so a 4WD was necessary.

TARARUA DISTRICT COUNCIL Many communities have been cut off because of damaged roads.

“We know things are going to take a lot of work to get right. We’ve got some brave conversations to have with our people out there and even with our own community about how we manage this, how we look after them.

“They are integral to our agricultural community. They have still got to get their sheep to the yards. The reality is we’re not going to get a stock truck out there for a long time. It’s a risk even putting 4WD on the road.”

It had been sobering to see the damage the cyclone had caused.

“You can’t see the beach it’s just log, after log, after log. The river mouth, there’s no direction with the river mouth now.”

Collis said the lands were unstable and roads were unsafe, so she asked people not to go sightseeing and put themselves at risk.

She said everyone was in this situation together, but it would take time.

The council’s emergency operations centre was still operating and crews were working to open roads again. The status of roads was on the council’s website.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Tararua District Council and local Iwi visit the residents of Herbertville after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ākitio is on a precautionary boil water notice until power is restored so the water treatment plan can operate again. Power was likely to be restored to Ākitio and Pongaroa over the weekend.

Pongaroa is also on a boil water notice, so pallets of water and water tankers have been delivered.

Dannevirke residents are also asked to conserve water as the council is relying on the impounded water supply. Testing continues to be done on the turbidity levels of the Tamaki River to determine when the council can start drawing water from this again.

Scanpower on Thursday restored power to 145 people and were working again on Friday to restore more properties.

Telecommunications to Ākitio and Pongaroa were restored on Thursday.

People can donate non-perishable food items at any libraries or service centre sites, and donate to the mayoral relief fund.