Search under way for kayaker missing off Doubtless Bay, Far North

Police are being assisted by Coastguard and Search and Rescue to find a missing kayaker. (File photo)

Search and rescue services are looking for a kayaker missing off a Far North bay.

The person left home at 7pm on Thursday and hadn’t returned as of Friday afternoon.

Police received a report the kayaker was missing in Doubtless Bay at 6.30am Friday.

They were being assisted by Coastguard and Search and Rescue.

A police spokesperson said they “have since recovered items of interest”.

However, they did not describe what those items were or how they were related to the missing person.