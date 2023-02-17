Search under way for kayaker missing off Doubtless Bay, Far North
Search and rescue services are looking for a kayaker missing off a Far North bay.
The person left home at 7pm on Thursday and hadn’t returned as of Friday afternoon.
Do you know more? Email aucklandreporters@stuff.co.nz
Police received a report the kayaker was missing in Doubtless Bay at 6.30am Friday.
They were being assisted by Coastguard and Search and Rescue.
A police spokesperson said they “have since recovered items of interest”.
However, they did not describe what those items were or how they were related to the missing person.