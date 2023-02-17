Cyclone Gabrielle: How does a town become cut off?

Many say communications, power and water are still making things hard.

As cleanup crews clear debris and slips on SH2 north of Wairoa, the scale of the damage along the arterial route is clear.

When Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the region on Tuesday Wairoa, a town of about 8000, was effectively cut off from the main centres of Gisborne and Napier.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier is impassable due to slips.

On State Highway 2 toward Mahia, north of Wairoa, a large slip was blocking the road and contractors were digging out the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday night rain had the road slick, and some cars were having to be towed around the slip. On Friday the road was drier but cars were let through with the warning they should be wary if their car wasn’t a 4-wheel drive.

Debris, including downed trees, was significant along the route. Southbound on SH2 was much of the same, however there was an absence of clean up crew.

READ MORE:

* Floodwater and debris take out bridges across Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Rural Northland still under water, days after storm

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Inside Wairoa, the town cut off by the storm



The bridge at Putorino, about 50km south of Wairoa, was badly damaged in the cyclone and requires significant repair. But the road prior to the bridge on the Wairoa side of the highway is also significantly damaged.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Large trees are blocking the highway, with no way of passing through.

Part of the road had come away a few kilometres past Kotemaori, leaving a gaping chasm. Large trees were blocking the highway, with no way of passing through. Knee-high mud was also apparent.

Locals wanting to leave Wairoa by car will find it impossible to leave on SH2 southbound.