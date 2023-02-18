Cyclone Gabrielle showed Napier has been 'abandoned' by central government, says deputy mayor

The carnage cyclone Gabrielle left in her wake on Napier showed how ‘isolated and abandoned’ the city was from central government services, said its deputy mayor.

The Hawke’s Bay had been hammered by the weather throughout the week, with suburbs submerged, and power and communications knocked out after the Redclyffe substation at Taradale was flooded and suffered extensive damage. Napier was effectively isolated for days as State Highways connecting it with Hastings and Taupo were closed.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, deputy mayor and Napier city councillor Annette Brosnan wrote she expected a “total rethink” of how isolated cities in New Zealand had become as the region begins to clean up.

“There is so much about this disaster that highlights the wrongs with our system,” she said.

“We have had all bridges in and out down, highlighting the lack of investment in our roading network, we have not had a local central civil defence centre causing our mayor a 5-hour round trip to see them, and we have an electrical sub-station built in 1925 next to a river with limited resilience planning leaving 60+ thousand without power for the best part of a week.

“We have had so many cell towers down, community and essential services had no access to internet for 3 days.”

Brosnan also said Napier’s city boundaries did not “make sense” because there were communities within a 30-minute drive who were not considered local residents despite them using Napier’s public services, “but there’s nothing the city council could do about it.

She said the Government’s $2 million initial support package to disaster relief funds to support affected communities on the East Coast was “embarrassing”.