A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Ashburton on Saturday morning.

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Ashburton on Saturday morning, while three others were seriously injured.

Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Withells Rd and Rangitata Highway at about 3.45am, police said in a statement.

The road will be closed this morning with diversions in place.

Police told motorists to avoid the area if possible.