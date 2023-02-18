'We need your help': Search for missing veteran in Central Otago

Murray Horsfield went missing near Glenorchy nearly a week ago.

An Australian army veteran remains missing after nearly a week without contact.

Murray Horsfield, a skilled mountaineer and hunter, was last heard from on Sunday, February 12, while hunting in the Dart River catchment near Glenorchy.

He was last seen wearing camouflage and an olive green pack.

Police and LandSAR spent Thursday and Friday looking for him, with police releasing a statement on Saturday morning asking for sightings.

His wife Tianna said Horsfield was a “very capable hunter” and asked for anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

“We need your help,” she said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police are appealing to the public for any information.

Horsfield’s whānau and fellow servicemen have been travelling to Central Otago, where he and his wife lived, from Australia to support the search effort.

Friend and fellow serviceman Joshua Pickford launched a GoFundMe to raise money for travel expenses. The fundraiser exceeded the $20,000 goal in less than 22 hours.

The money was for a group of more than 20 close friends and whānau who wanted to assist in the search to get there from Australia.

He said the “extensive” search for his friend involved sniffer dogs, kayaks on the waterways and aerial searches.

Police said anyone who may have sighted, or know someone who has sighted, the missing hunter should report it to 105 by phone and quote event number P053644123.