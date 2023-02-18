Colour after the storm as Auckland Rainbow Parade kicks off

People celebrated love at the 2023 Pride Parade on Ponsonby Road.

It was all love and diversity as the Auckland Rainbow Parade kicked off in Auckland on Saturday.

Several thousand people lined the streets of Ponsonby Rd, cheering as each float, rōpū and individual marched past.

Starting at Tole St, the parade travelled along Ponsonby Rd, past Western Park, concluding at the Crummer/Hopetoun St intersection.

This year was the fourth incarnation of the parade in the Auckland Central suburb of Ponsonby, formed following a dispute with the Auckland Pride organisation over a ban on police marching in uniform.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dogs celebrated too.

Among the marchers were Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni​, Minister for Auckland Michael Wood​ and National Party MP Chris Bishop​.

The march was blessed with a karakia​ by a representative of Ahakoa Te Aha​, an Auckland-based rōpū haka​ made up of takatāpui​.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Revellers line the parade route.

Professor Peter Lineham​ was marching in the parade with Ponsonby Baptist Church, and called on other religious institutions to do the same.

“We’ve been in the parade since the very beginning. We gather together every year,” he said.

Lineham said it was great to be amongst Tāmaki Makaurau for pride this year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff All the colours of the rainbow burst forth in Ponsonby.

The co-chairperson of the parade, Matt Bagshaw, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be delivering the first motorised parade since 2018 and that comes down to our amazing financial supporters, parade participants and support from the community for this fabulous event.”

The 2022 parade was cancelled due to Covid-19 fears.