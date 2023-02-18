Cyclone Gabrielle: If you're cleaning up, don't abuse dump staff, they're traumatised too

People want to clear their property of debris and waste, but the sole landfill in Hawke’s Bay isn’t up for it.

In the hierarchy of priorities, ensuring people are alive, have access to water and power are at the top, says a Civil Defence manager.

Craig Cameron, operations manager of Hastings District Council Civil Defence, is asking for patience following reports of staff being abused at various waste facilities.

People have begun clearing their property of debris, and while the stress was understandable, Cameron said “remember, they’re [the staff] also enduring this traumatic event … we’re flat out at the moment.”

Ōmarunui landfill - the region’s only landfill - was flood damaged. All waste transfer stations (some of which were also damaged) fed into the one landfill, causing the blockage.

Scott Dockary/Supplied The Dockary family takes a look at their Esk Valley home, after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through Hawke's Bay.

He added that there were only so many contractors, and their priority was emergency situations.

Once the Ōmarunui landfill was repaired, then council could announce when certain stations would be reopened and when collections would resume.

At this stage their waste priority was food waste, which would be done community to community, as the service was available.

People had been turning up to transfer stations and abusing staff for not accepting their waste, which was mostly building debris, silt and green waste.

He said those who were clearing their properties could leave their rubbish on the berm, so long as it didn’t spill onto the road, as it might block emergency services vehicles.

Any changes and updates to when transfer stations would be open would be published on the Hastings District Council website.