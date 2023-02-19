Police find body in search for missing hunter

Police say they have found a body in the area where missing man Murray Horsfield was last heard from.

Police have found a body while searching for a hunter who had been missing for nearly a week in Otago.

Australian army veteran Murray Horsfield, who is also a skilled mountaineer and hunter, was last heard from on Friday, February 12, while hunting in the Dart River catchment near Glenorchy.

“Police have today located a body in the search for missing hunter Murray Horsfield,” police said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

The body was found above the Dart River, north of Glenorchy on Sunday.

They said formal identification was yet to take place, but extended their deepest sympathies to Horsfield’s family.

“Police would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the search and who has provided information to the enquiry team,” police said in their statement.

The six-day search for Horsfield took place in steep and challenging terrain, police said.

Department of Conservation staff and former army colleagues of Horsfield assisted in the search.