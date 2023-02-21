Town rallies to 'help their mates over the hill'

Taupō Family Centre staff sort through supplies destined for flood stricken Hawke's Bay residents. From left to fight are Jackie Hill, Janie Ellis and Laura Clarke.

The highway connecting the two districts may be closed, but that’s not stopping the people of Taupō doing everything they can for their closest neighbours in Hawke’s Bay.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said around 45% of Taupō’s housing stock is owned by out-of-towners, with about half of that owned by people from the Hawke’s Bay, “so we have a very close connection”.

“Various helicopter companies have come to the party, farmers are sending over farm supplies and stock feed and transport companies are delivering supplies via Fielding, which is a four to six-hour journey.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Jason Southon feared for the worst when his family was swept away in flood waters.

Trewavas said Taupō’s council had set up a Mayoral Relief Fund where locals could provide financial support and could be accessed on the council’s Facebook page or from its website.

“I've got two daughters living in Napier, they touched base with us at the local fire station, but it was a worry for a while until we heard from them.

“We’re doing everything we can do to help our mates over the hill,” he said.

Taupō Family Centre general manager Jackie Hill, who is from the Hawke’s Bay and has relatives affected by the floods, said the centre had become an informal hub for donations as soon as the extent of the damage became known.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Search and Rescue teams visit an Esk Valley property.

The centre is in direct contact with communities and aid organisations in the Hawke’s Bay and has been coordinating with local helicopter companies and trucking firms to get supplies to the most isolated survivors.

Hill said up to 30 Taupō locals had volunteered their services over that last week to help sort, pack and load supplies.

“We are working directly with communities who ask us for what they want, and we can respond to those needs.”

John Cowpland / alphapix An overview of some of the damage in the Esk Valley, north of Napier.

The centre has “adopted” the small rural settlement of Te Pōhue, near Hastings, and has been helping around 150 residents with supplies, as well as other drop off centres around the Hawke’s Bay.

“What comes in goes straight out again. And we know where all of it is going,” she said.

“We have all been affected in different ways and I think the whole community has got together to help, and it’s been amazing.

“I don't think Joe Bloggs understands how bad the devastation is ... it’s a traumatised community, and they will need ongoing help,” Hill said.

Supplied Taupō Brass getting in some practice before Friday night’s candlelight vigil.

Taupō Brass musical director and Harcourts Taupō salesperson Mike Martin said the band would be holding a candlelight vigil in partnership with Harcourts on Friday to help raise funds and supplies for hard-hit Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne locals.

Martin said the vigil would be held at Northcroft Reserve on Lake Terrace from 7pm.

“Hawke’s Bay is the closest to Taupō, so we have got to look after our friends over there,” he said.

“It’s gut-wrenching to see how much devastation happened after the storm.

“We are inviting the Taupō community to join us to remember those that have passed on from the cyclone and to take time to think of the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne communities.

“We ask the public to bring their own candle to be lit while the band plays some music and to also bring a donation to go towards relief efforts.”

Donations of money and non-perishable food items would be preferred.

“This will be happening no matter the weather as those communities are going through hell, so surely we can meet to take time to think about those communities, even if it may be raining.”